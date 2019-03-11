SEMI Semiconductor Equipment and Materials Inter : Versum Materials to Unveil New GasSTAR™ Bulk Specialty Gas System at SEMICON China

Meeting Asia semiconductor manufacturers' strong demand for 200/300 mm, memory, logic, flat panel display, PV, LED and other applications.

TEMPE, Ariz. (March 11, 2019) ‒ Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM), a leading materials supplier to the semiconductor industry, announced today it would unveil its new GasSTAR™ Bulk Specialty Gas System (BSGS) at the world's largest semiconductor tradeshow, SEMICON China. The event takes place March 20-22, 2019 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in Shanghai, China.

Currently only offered in Asia, the GasSTAR BSGS system delivers maximum safety and reliability (99% uptime), a lower cost‐of‐ownership, compatibility with many gases and flexible sources, flow‐rate scalability up to 1000 slpm (or more) and numerous other advantages. Key system components include the benchmark TE11 PLC controller for integrated monitoring and control, an ECC heater/controller, single or dual power feed, circuit protection, and a JT heater.

Visitors to exhibit in Hall N5, Booth 5343 will learn more about the company's next-generation CMP slurries, formulated cleans and etching products, ultra-thin dielectric and metal film precursors, and other delivery systems including the CHEMGUARD® Gen III 100-400NT automated, dual-reservoir cabinets (DTLR) designed for maximum uptime and to meet the demanding needs of today's fabs. More than 200 chemistries have undergone extensive hazard reviews and are approved for use in the CHEMGUARD system.

Versum Materials will also feature ION-X®, developed by NuMat Technologies for the safe storage and delivery of sub-atmospheric dopant gases such as arsine, phosphine and boron trifluoride. The company will showcase the latest advanced container offerings, developed in close collaboration with its customers to handle a diverse array of molecules.

'As we approach the 2020s, Versum is committed to being a reliable and sustainable partner to support the growth in the China semiconductor market both for the multinational corporations with fabs in China as well as the native Chinese customers in semiconductor fabrication,' according to Edward Shober, the Senior Vice President of Materials at Versum Materials.

Jeff White, the Senior Vice President of Delivery Systems and Services at Versum Materials, states, 'We are constantly introducing and enhancing standard and optional features beyond those available from other gas delivery equipment suppliers. Our new state-of-the-art, ultra-high purity gas delivery equipment manufacturing facility in Wai Gao Qiao was designed to expedite our service for the greater China market as it will allow us to design and build in the region where the product is consumed.'

