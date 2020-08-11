Log in
SEMrush vs Ahrefs (2020): Review & Comparison of Top SEO Tools Published by Instructify

08/11/2020 | 04:16am EDT

Search engine optimization (SEO) experts at Instructify have compared two of the top SEO and keyword research tools for 2020, Ahrefs and SEMrush.

SEMrush or Ahrefs - which is the best SEO tool for internet marketers in 2020? The team of search engine marketers at Instructify.com have shared their comparison of SEMrush and Ahrefs, providing a detailed breakdown and side-by-side analysis of the key features of both SEO toolkits.

In their full SEMrush vs Ahrefs review, the Instructify team compared the keyword research capabilities, competitor analysis, rank tracking tools and ease of use of the two platforms. The key statistics are summarized in a comparison chart, including data on the number of pages crawled per month and number of users permitted on their different plans.

According to Instructify, SEMrush offers more value than Ahrefs for most marketers due to its competitive pricing and wide range of flexible features:

“It’s tough to beat the value you get from SEMrush. You get access to a variety of digital marketing data you can use for SEO, paid search, and social media. As its plans are priced the same as Ahrefs, SEMrush is simply the better pick if you’re after a comprehensive suite of tools to market a website on all fronts.

However, Ahrefs is recommended for SEO agencies as well as those whose main focus is building backlinks:

“Those who focus heavily on link building will find Ahrefs to be more helpful and productive since you can find the data you need fast and easy. Ahrefs discovers new link opportunities quicker than SEMrush, and its backlink-related features are a step above, making it the recommended tool for SEO consultants and agencies.”

The full Ahrefs and SEMrush comparison is available to read on Instructify now.

About Instructify: Instructify provides web hosting and internet marketing reviews and guides. As an affiliate Instructify earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2020
