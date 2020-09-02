Log in
SENTA Partners : Doubles Physician Presence in Atlanta Through Affiliation with Piedmont ENT

09/02/2020 | 06:31am EDT

Southern Ear Nose Throat & Allergy (“SENTA”) Partners is pleased to announce that it has completed an affiliation with Piedmont Ear, Nose, Throat & Related Allergy (“Piedmont”). SENTA is an ENT and allergy management services organization backed by Shore Capital Partners, and is committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of ENT and allergy practices in the South.

Piedmont ENT is led by Drs. Chet Rollins, Kingsley Chin, John Jarboe, Karen Hoffmann and John Coleman. Piedmont ENT’s goal is to serve its patients and advocate for their best interests. Piedmont ENT employs approximately 50 clinical and administrative staff at the practice location in the Buckhead community of Atlanta, Georgia. The Piedmont ENT physicians maintain an excellent reputation for providing first-class clinical care to their patients, which aligns with SENTA’s primary objective of partnering with outstanding clinicians across the platform.

“Our primary goal at Piedmont ENT has always been to deliver exceptional medical and surgical ear, nose, and throat care combined with an outstanding patient experience,” said Dr. Chet Rollins, Piedmont’s senior partner, who joined Piedmont ENT in 1988. “To further build upon this mission in the rapidly changing healthcare environment, we decided to affiliate with SENTA to help us grow our practice and expand our operational and administrative capabilities.”

“SENTA successfully completed this partnership affiliation with Piedmont ENT and is executing on our central growth strategy of affiliating with the highest quality ENT and allergy practices in the South. Despite the ongoing challenges our country faces with COVID-19, SENTA is committed to affiliating with practices like the one Drs. Rollins, Chin, Jarboe, Hoffmann and Coleman built. We are looking forward to taking this partnership to the next level and providing our expertise and best practices to continue Piedmont ENT’s history of practice growth and commitment to serving the local community,” said Adam Low, CEO of SENTA Partners. “Furthermore, we are fortunate to have the unwavering financial support of Shore Capital Partners to ensure we have access to the capital required to achieve our growth initiatives and to support our partner practices.”

SENTA is actively pursuing affiliation opportunities across the South. To learn more about a partnership opportunity with SENTA, contact John Bennett, VP of M&A and Corporate Development at john.bennett@sentapartners.com.

About SENTA Partners

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, SENTA Partners is an ENT and allergy management services organization. SENTA’s partner practice clinical mission is providing compassionate patient care and utilizing state-of-the-art treatments and procedures to ensure effective relief of a patient’s symptoms. SENTA supports its affiliated practices and physician partners with strategic guidance, administrative resources, operating expertise, and capital for growth with an absolute focus on clinical quality and a patient-first culture. SENTA’s affiliate network consists of 27 providers at 6 clinical locations and 2 surgery centers throughout Georgia. SENTA is backed by Shore Capital Partners, a healthcare-focused private equity firm with investment and operating professionals in Chicago and Nashville. For more information about SENTA Partners, please visit: www.sentapartners.com.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on microcap healthcare and food & beverage investments. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate value to shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic and inorganic growth through industry consolidation. Shore has over $1 billion of equity capital under management through various investment vehicles. More information about Shore Capital Partners can be found at www.shorecp.com.


© Business Wire 2020
