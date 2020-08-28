Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SEPTEMBER 4, 2020 DEADLINE ALERT: Pilgrim's Pride Investors Who Have Suffered Losses Greater Than $100,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 11:00am EDT

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating securities claims on behalf of investors of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (“Pilgrim’s Pride” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PPC) to determine whether Pilgrim's Pride may have issued materially misleading business information to investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, the Company’s securities between February 9, 2017 and June 3, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), and suffered losses greater than $100,000 are encouraged to complete Kehoe Law Firm’s Securities Class Action Questionnaire or contact Kevin Cauley, Director, Business Development, (215) 792-6676, Ext. 802, kcauley@kehoelawfirm.com, securities@kehoelawfirm.com, to discuss the securities investigation or potential legal claims.

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Pilgrim’s Pride. According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, the Pilgrim’s Pride defendants, allegedly, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Pilgrim’s Pride and its executives had participated in an illegal antitrust conspiracy to fix prices and rig bids from at least as early as 2012 and continuing through at least early 2017; (2) Pilgrim’s Pride received competitive advantages, which persisted during the Class Period, from its anticompetitive conduct; and (3) as a result, the Pilgrim’s Pride Defendants' statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

IF YOU WISH TO SERVE AS LEAD PLAINTIFF, YOU MUST MOVE THE COURT NO LATER THAN SEPTEMBER 4, 2020.  To be a member of the class action, you do not need to take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice; or you can take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. No class has yet been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel, unless you retain an attorney. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct.  Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.   

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:07aSEPTEMBER 8, 2020 DEADLINE ALERT : J2 Global Investors Who Have Suffered Losses Greater Than $100,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
GL
11:06aTOTAL NIGERIA : Osifo Festus Emerges Pengassan President
AQ
11:06aSAVANNAH ENERGY : Records $17.8m Revenue
AQ
11:06aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Electricity - Schneider Moves to Cut Nigeria's Power Sector Loss
AQ
11:06aSEPLAT PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT : Appoints Oteh, Rolet As Non-Executive Directors
AQ
11:05aTHRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A : Sale of Property of Thrace Linq_Accounting treatment of the sale of property
PU
11:05aPIRAEUS BANK S A : Approval of the Draft Demerger Deed of Piraeus Bank S.A.
PU
11:05aERSTE BANK : Group posts net profit of EUR 293.8 million in 1-6 2020
PU
11:05aBRAVE BISON : Interim Results Presentation 2020
PU
11:05aH1 2020 RESULTS : Record capitalization, while decline in net profit reflects forward-looking risk costs provisioning
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's Roundup Settlement Negotiations Hit New 'Speed Bump' -- WSJ
2APPLE INC. : Apple and Tesla are splitting their shares, but does it matter?
3UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. : United Airlines announces biggest pilot job cut in its history
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Mercedes gets big electric van order from Amazon
5THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : presents plan for carbon neutral steel plant

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group