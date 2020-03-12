Log in
SERINUS CARE-AT-HOME LEADING SOLUTION TO FIGHT CORONA VIRUS COVID 19 PANDEMIC

03/12/2020 | 10:31pm EDT

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicare and CDC have strongly recommended: Stay home: People who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to isolate at home during their illness.”  This is especially important for older persons and those with pre-existing conditions.   Remote Patient Monitoring is essential to collect patient’s health conditions evidence to enable timely and effective care at home, via Telehealth, or in the clinic. 

Serinus Health “ENHANCED PATIENT MANAGEMENT” Award include a comprehensive Remote Patient Monitoring as the essential cornerstone for timely and relevant patient-centric care to patients at home, or in the clinic.  Serinus’ solution is uniquely capable for large scale population monitoring and at the same time, it offers each patient total choice and flexibility in how to participate in Health Monitoring, RPM, at home.  Patients’ choice in the devices to take vitals: devices can be a low cost no-Bluetooth alternative, or it can be the more expensive Bluetooth equipped variety.  Furthermore, patient’s choice in how to collect and transmit these vitals, by selecting to use at any time, one or all from the alternatives: from a simple land line at home; smart APPs on phones or tablets; cellular data integration gateways for cellular transmission; or Virtual Assistants, via voice or texting, or manual entry, or human assisted.  Patient-centric flexibility and choice ensure engagement and compliance which is essential for early detection of risks.  Any risk or abnormal conditions triggers Alerts to the physician or care team which enables timely and evidence-based care at home, or in the clinic.

Serinus ENHANCED PATIENT MANAGEMENT also comprises patient-centric real time Health Assessment to complement vital Alerts, coordination of Interventions of Care in the clinic or at home via Evidence Based Telehealth: Care When and Where is Needed. 

The Intelligent Health Association (IHA), creator of The Intelligent Health Pavilion™ (IHP), the one-stop, healthcare-technology, destination pavilion, will be celebrating its 10th anniversary at HIMSS20.  The IHA focuses on the following technologies: Auto-ID, biometrics, UV technologies, smart lighting, RFID/RTLS, 3-D printing, lasers, robotics, RF technologies, voice technology, wearables, sensors, hearables, mobile devices, and all wireless technologies. Visit our website: www.ihassociation.org.

The IHA annual awards identify and recognize the most compelling healthcare projects incorporating the latest technologies resulting in sustainable impact on the patient experience, safety and healthcare facility operations. Additionally, the IHA awards are intended to educate the healthcare eco-system.

CONTACT
Fernando Salgado
fernando@serinushealth.com
703-470-4112

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
