SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York

04/22/2020 | 02:02pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (“ServiceMaster” or the Company”) (NYSE: SERV ) securities between February 26, 2019 and November 4, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). 

All  investors who purchased shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of you may, no later than June 9, 2020, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. 

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE

On October 22, 2019, ServiceMaster announced preliminary third quarter 2019 financial results, reporting net income of $25 million compared to net income in the prior year period of $71 million, and attributed the results to "termite damage claims arising primarily from Formosan termite activity." The Company also announced the sudden departure of Matthew J. Stevenson from his role as President of Terminix Residential.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $11.44, or 20%, to close at $44.70 per share on October 22, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 5, 2019, ServiceMaster announced its third quarter 2019 financial results in a press release that revealed the Company had been impacted by certain "legacy risks," including "termite damage claims."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.42, or nearly 4%, to close at $39.15 per share on November 5, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country.  The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego.  The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Kevin Cooper, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: gstone@whafh.com, kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules. 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
