Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 04:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (“ServiceMaster” or the Company”) (NYSE: SERV) securities between February 26, 2019 and November 4, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  

All investors who purchased shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of you may, no later than June 9, 2020, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class.  

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE 

On October 22, 2019, ServiceMaster announced preliminary third quarter 2019 financial results, reporting net income of $25 million compared to net income in the prior year period of $71 million, and attributed the results to "termite damage claims arising primarily from Formosan termite activity." The Company also announced the sudden departure of Matthew J. Stevenson from his role as President of Terminix Residential.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $11.44, or 20%, to close at $44.70 per share on October 22, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 5, 2019, ServiceMaster announced its third quarter 2019 financial results in a press release that revealed the Company had been impacted by certain "legacy risks," including "termite damage claims."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.42, or nearly 4%, to close at $39.15 per share on November 5, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country.  The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego.  The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at  www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Kevin Cooper, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: gstone@whafh.comkcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules. 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:14pAMPCO PITTSBURGH : First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call Transcript (May 6, 2020)
PU
04:14pCORNERSTONE TOTAL RETURN FUND : May 8, 2020 - Monthly Distributions
PU
04:14pNEWMARK : First Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
04:14pGAMCO INVESTORS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:14pCollaboration builds a community resource for convalescent plasma donations
GL
04:11pMONROE CAPITAL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:11pCPI CARD GROUP INC. : Announces Change to Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders
BU
04:11pVIACOMCBS : to Hold Its Annual Meeting of Stockholders Solely by Remote Communication
BU
04:11pANGI Homeservices to Attend the 48th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
GL
04:11pImageWare® Systems Sets 2019 Year-End Investor Update Conference Call
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Germany's BaFin investigating Wirecard communication ahead of audit publication
2FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Peugeot Deal Math Draws Questions
3SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Robust performance in complicated times
4ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : first-quarter pretax profit slumps 36%, less than feared, on coronavirus
5ROKU, INC. : ROKU: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group