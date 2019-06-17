SES : Networks Enables EMSA's Environmental Protection Service in Iceland

European Maritime Safety Agency uses managed connectivity services for
remotely piloted aircraft performing search and rescue, environmental
and other maritime missions
Icelandic maritime authorities are utilising the European Maritime
Safety Agency’s (EMSA) Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) portfolio
enabled by SES Networks’ managed connectivity services to support the
country’s requirements for environmental protection and fisheries
control, SES announced today.
The connected ELBIT HERMES 900 RPAS will perform maritime surveillance
tasks in areas extending as far as 200 nautical miles from the
shoreline, covering important areas of the Icelandic Exclusive Economic
Zone, with missions lasting as long as 12 hours. SES Networks’
connectivity is utilised for this Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE)
RPAS to empower multiple Icelandic authorities – such as the Icelandic
coast guard, the fisheries directorate, the environment agency, the
customs directorate, and the search and rescue association – to remotely
follow the missions via a dedicated data centre and to ensure timely
decision-making.
Under a framework
agreement, SES Networks will deliver managed satellite
communications (SATCOM) connectivity services for EMSA missions,
including secure end-to-end satellite and terrestrial links, capacity
and teleport infrastructure, as well as distribution of the RPAS data
via satellite internet services to end-users.
“Reliable connectivity is critical for timely decision-making during
maritime missions, especially for search and rescue operations,” said
EMSA’s Executive Director Ms Maja Markovčić Kostelac. “Stable,
high-performance connectivity not only enables quick situational
assessment, but it also boosts the cost-efficiency of resource
deployment by the national authorities using our services. This matters
all the more when critical data is being delivered to and from a moving
platform in harsh meteorological conditions where there is no
terrestrial infrastructure.”
“We have been developing our space and ground assets, as well as secure
managed connectivity service capabilities, to support a variety of
critical missions required by government customers,” said Nicole
Robinson, Senior Vice President, Global Government at SES Networks.
“RPAS missions are one of the key areas where we have built extensive
expertise supporting a variety of global platforms, including processing
and delivering data from multiple sensors to those fulfilling and
monitoring mission-critical tasks. We are honoured to support EMSA and
Icelandic authorities for these important missions in a geographically
dispersed area.”
