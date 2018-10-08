SES: Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with Them

|
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS
DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY
ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial
responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name1
LUXEMPART INVEST S.A R.L.
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status2
M. François TESCH est Vice-Président de SES et Président de
Luxempart. Luxempart S.A. est le gérant de Luxempart Invest S.à r.l
b)
Initial notification / amendment3
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name4
SES
b)
LEI5
5493008JPA4HYMH1HX51
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
Actions
Identification code7
LU 0088087324
b)
Nature of the transaction8
ACHAT
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)9
Price(s)
Volume(s)
17.14382
160,000
d)
Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume10
160,000
— Price11
17.14382
e)
Date of the transaction12
24/09/2018
f)
Place of the transaction13
NYSE Euronext Paris
|
Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
Actions
Identification code7
LU 0088087324
b)
Nature of the transaction8
ACHAT
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)9
Price(s)
Volume(s)
17.73574
310,000
d)
Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume10
310,000
— Price11
17.73574
e)
Date of the transaction12
25/09/2018
f)
Place of the transaction13
NYSE Euronext Paris
|
Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
Actions
Identification code7
LU 0088087324
b)
Nature of the transaction8
ACHAT
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)9
Price(s)
Volume(s)
17.8993
171,785
d)
Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume10
171,785
— Price11
17.8993
e)
Date of the transaction12
26/09/2018
f)
Place of the transaction13
NYSE Euronext Paris
|
Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
Actions
Identification code7
LU 0088087324
b)
Nature of the transaction8
ACHAT
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)9
Price(s)
Volume(s)
17.94958
10,215
d)
Aggregated information
— Aggregated volume10
10,215
— Price11
17.94958
e)
Date of the transaction12
27/09/2018
f)
Place of the transaction13
NYSE Euronext Paris
Date and signature_______________________________
1 For natural persons: the first name and the last
name(s). For legal persons: full name including legal form as
provided for in the register where it is incorporated, if applicable.
2 For persons discharging managerial responsibilities:
the position occupied within the issuer, emission allowances market
participant/auction platform/auctioneer/auction monitor should be
indicated, e.g. CEO, CFO.
For persons closely associated:
- an indication that the notification concerns a person closely
associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities,
- the name and position of the relevant person discharging
managerial responsibilities.
3 Indication that this is an initial notification or an
amendment to prior notifications. In case of amendment, explain the
error that this notification is amending.
4Full name of the entity.
5 Legal Entity Identifier code in accordance with ISO
17442 LEI code.
6 Indication as to the nature of the instrument:
- a share, a debt instrument, a derivative or a financial
instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument;
- an emission allowance, an auction product based on an emission
allowance or a derivative relating to an emission allowance.
7Instrument identification code as defined under
Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) N°
600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard
to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions
to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU)
N° 600/2014.
8 Description of the transaction type using, where
applicable, the type of transaction identified in Article 10 of the
Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522 adopted under Article
19(14) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 or a specific example set out
in Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. Pursuant to Article
19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014, it shall be indicated
whether the transaction is linked to the exercise of a share option
programme.
9 Where more than one transaction of the same nature
(purchases, sales, lendings, borrows, …) on the same financial
instrument or emission allowance are executed on the same day and on
the same place of transaction, prices and volumes of these
transactions shall be reported in this field, in a two columns form
as presented above, inserting as many lines as needed.
Using the data standards for price and quantity, including where
applicable the price currency and the quantity currency, as
defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing
Regulation (EU) N° 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the
Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the
reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under
Article 26 of Regulation (EU) N° 600/2014.
10 The volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated
when these transactions:
— relate to the same financial instrument or emission allowance;
— are of the same nature;
— are executed on the same day; and
— are executed on the same place of transaction.
Using the data standard for quantity, including where applicable
the quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated
Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) N° 600/2014 of the
European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory
technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent
authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) N°
600/2014.
11 Price information:
— In case of a single transaction, the price of the single
transaction;
— In case the volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated: the
weighted average price of the aggregated transactions.
Using the data standard for price, including where applicable the
price currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation
supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European
Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical
standards for the reporting of transactions to competent
authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No
600/2014.
12 Date of the particular day of execution of the
notified transaction. Using the ISO 8601 date format: YYYY-MM-DD;
UTC time.
13Name and code to identify the MiFID trading venue, the
systematic internaliser or the organised trading platform outside of
the Union where the transaction was executed as defined under
Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) N°
600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard
to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions
to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU)
N° 600/2014, or if the transaction was not executed on any of the
above mentioned venues, please mention ‘outside a trading venue’.
|