SES : President and CEO Steve Collar to Chair World Space Week 2020

World Space Week 2020 to focus on satellite technology and the key role
of satellites in today’s world
SES and World Space Week Association jointly announced that SES
President and CEO Steve Collar will be Honorary Chair of World Space
Week 2020.
“I’m excited to chair World Space Week, the biggest space event on
Earth, as it focuses global attention on the broad benefits of satellite
technology to humankind,” said Collar. “At SES, we always say that we do
the extraordinary in space so that our customers can do amazing things
on Earth. We believe passionately in the need for content and
connectivity everywhere and this belief aligns perfectly with the focus
of World Space Week. Space touches the human experience in so many ways
and I am proud to help highlight the impact that we, as an industry,
have today and will continue to have in the future.”
“We are thrilled that SES’s Steve Collar is using his voice as an
industry leader to support World Space Week,” said Dennis Stone,
Association President. “Over the course of his career, Steve has
demonstrated a steadfast commitment to leveraging the ingenuity of the
space industry to positively impact the lives and experiences of people
in every corner of the globe. We’re proud to provide him with a platform
to shine a light on the important contributions of this exciting field.”
World Space Week is a United Nations-declared event held each year
between 4-10 October. In 2018, World Space Week included 5,400 events in
86 nations. In 2019, World Space Week will feature the Moon, with
astronomy groups globally focusing telescopes on our nearest neighbor.
In 2020, World Space Week will focus on satellite technology and the key
role of satellites in today’s world.
Every year, teachers use space during World Space Week to inspire
students and a myriad
of space events to educate the public about space activities. Collar
will encourage the space and satellite industries to participate in
World Space Week and will keynote an awards event to recognize top
supporters.
Today, nearly 2,000 satellites support crucial functions such as
broadcasting, communications and connectivity, navigation, weather
forecasting and Earth observations. World Space Week 2020 will also
feature new uses of satellites enabled by miniaturization and
next-generation systems such as SES’s new O3b
mPOWER medium Earth orbit (MEO) system.
About SES
SES is the world’s leading satellite operator with over 70 satellites in
two different orbits, Geostationary Orbit (GEO) and Medium Earth Orbit
(MEO). It provides a diverse range of customers with global video
distribution and data connectivity services through two business units:
SES Video and SES Networks. SES Video reaches over 351 million TV homes,
through Direct-to-Home (DTH) platforms and cable, terrestrial, and IPTV
networks globally. The SES Video portfolio includes MX1, a leading media
service provider offering a full suite of innovative services for both
linear and digital distribution, and the ASTRA satellite system, which
has the largest DTH television reach in Europe. SES Networks provides
global managed data services, connecting people in a variety of sectors
including telecommunications, maritime, aeronautical, and energy, as
well as governments and institutions across the world. The SES Networks
portfolio includes GovSat, a 50/50 public-private partnership between
SES and the Luxembourg government, and O3b, the only non-geostationary
system delivering fibre-like broadband services today. Further
information is available at: www.ses.com
About World Space Week and the Association
The largest space event on Earth, UN-declared World Space Week is
celebrated October 4-10 annually. The largest space event on Earth,
World Space Week consists of a myriad of space-related activities held
by space agencies, aerospace industry, schools, planetaria, museums, and
astronomy clubs in a common time frame to achieve greater student and
public impact through synchronization. In 2018, World Space Week
included over 5,400 events in 86 nations. World Space Week Association
is the global coordinator of World Space Week. An international
non-government, non-profit organization led by volunteers, the
Association is a permanent observer on the UN Committee on the Peaceful
Uses of Outer Space and is supported by voluntary contributions of
sponsors around the world.
Further information is available at: www.worldspaceweek.org
