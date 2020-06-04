Log in
SESI Announces Free Webinar Exploring Behavior Support Best Practices for Engaging All Learners

06/04/2020 | 08:36am EDT

CAMDEN, N.J., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), a premier provider of education services for K-12 students who face challenges that prevent them from being successful in a traditional classroom, today announced the latest topic in its professional development (PD) webinar series. The session, Behavior Support to Engage All Learners: Defining and Reinforcing Expectations, will help educators learn the foundations of behavior support, what they look like in a classroom setting and how to re-envision these foundations for a virtual setting.

The bi-weekly PD webinars dig into current issues K-12 educational professionals are navigating because of school closures due to COVID-19. Each webinar features insight from special education experts and covers topics such as lessening learning loss, behavior support and strategies for maximizing engagement, as well as the importance of social and emotional learning during this unprecedented time. 

The next webinar in the series, Behavior Support to Engage All Learners: Defining and Reinforcing Expectations, takes place on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

“With most students learning from home, engagement becomes the primary focus for most educators,” said Diane Myers, Ph.D., senior vice president, special education, SESI, where she leads the company’s pedagogical approach to behavior practices. “I’m looking forward to sharing some best practices for maximizing engagement and improving social behavior, as well as how to apply the foundations of positive behavior support to a virtual learning environment.”

The 6/11 webinar presents an opportunity for participants to:

  • Learn the foundations of behavior support and what they look like in a classroom setting
  • Determine how to re-envision these foundations for a virtual setting
  • Be able to define their behavioral expectations in the context of any routine where learning takes place

The session will also cover arranging the learning environment for success, reinforcing desired behaviors, and actively engaging students during various types of academic and social instruction. 

The free series is available to school administrators and leaders. To register for the June 11 webinar Behavior Support to Engage All Learners: Defining and Reinforcing Expectations, click here.

About Specialized Education Services, Inc.
Specialized Education Services, Inc. (SESI), a division of FullBloom, is a premier provider of education services for K-12 students who face challenges that prevent them from being successful in a traditional classroom. SESI partners with school districts to run in-district classrooms and stand-alone schools that meet the academic, behavioral, social, and emotional needs of special and alternative education students with Autism Spectrum Disorders, Learning, Emotional and other disabilities. Implementing a signature, research-based education model that incorporates supportive therapies, life skills training, and workforce development programs, as well as professional learning for special education teachers, SESI guides students toward success in and out of the classroom. It proudly serves over 3,000 students through over 50 day schools and 80+ in-district classrooms and partners with over 500 school districts. SESI is accredited by Cognia (formerly AdvancED). www.sesischools.com.

Press Contact
Jennifer Leckstrom
RoseComm for SESI
(215) 681-0770
jleckstrom@rosecomm.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
