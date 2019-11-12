SETDA Honors Julia Fallon, Washington State Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction with 2019 State Leader of the Year Award

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SETDA, the principal membership association of U.S. state and territorial educational technology leaders announced today Julia Fallon, Title II, Part A Program Lead for the Washington State Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, as the recipient of the SETDA State Leader of the Year Award . Fallon accepted the award surrounded by her colleagues at a recognition ceremony at the 2019 SETDA Leadership Summit: The Future of Work Equity, Access,Opportunity in Arlington, VA. The annual SLY Award honors an active SETDA member who has exhibited exemplary national and state leadership in educational technology. The award is rooted in SETDA’s long tradition of exemplary leadership and honors a recognized leader who actively supports districts in his or her state to improve digital learning opportunities for all students, collaborates with members and other peers nationally through SETDA initiatives and committees, and engages with the broader education and policymaking communities to advocate for the role of technology in advancing education.



“Julia is a tireless leader in her home state of Washington and on the national stage as a strong influencer and member of SETDA. This includes advocating for professional learning experiences for Washington educators where highly effective instructional strategies integrate a wide range of digital technologies. She consistently provides operational leadership and outstanding technical assistance for Title II, Part A--the federal program to improve the quality of instruction and administration,” shared Candice Dodson, Executive Director of SETDA. “She is always willing to take the lead for SETDA in developing processes, connecting partners, and engaging members in collaboration to advance learning. Her leadership in the role of past-chair on the SETDA Board of Directors has been key to the continuity and efficacy of the board.”

“Julia is a great leader and colleague with leadership qualities ranging from her vision and pedagogical practice to a clear knowledge of best practices in digital learning. She has a talent for strategizing with colleagues and getting things done in a manner that positively impacts student engagement and success. She is a tenacious problem solver with a positive attitude who generously and enthusiastically shares with colleagues across the region and across the nation,” shared SETDA Board member and previous SLY Award winner, Carla Wade, Digital Innovation Lead, Oregon Department of Education.

About SETDA

Founded in 2001, the State Educational Technology Directors Association (SETDA) is the principal non-profit membership association representing U.S. state and territorial educational technology leaders. Our mission is to build and increase the capacity of state and national leaders to improve education through technology policy and practice. For more information, please visit https://www.setda.org .

