Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SETi to Start Online Sales for Surface Disinfection Device and Portable Air Purifier with Violeds Technology to Enable Disinfection of New Coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 06:10am EDT

Sensor Electronic Technology, Inc. (“SETi”), the World’s first compound semiconductor for UV LED solutions (Violeds) and Seoul Viosys (KOSDAQ: 092190)’ subsidiary, announced that it launches portable air purifiers of brand “VAC” and surface disinfection devices of brand “VSM+” with Violeds technology to reduce infection from various harmful bacteria including new coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). The online sales of the products will be started in both of South Korea and the United States from June 8th in consecutive order.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200602005437/en/

Non-medical face masks can filter out general droplets more than 0.4μm but viruses of 0.1μm can pass through the filters (Graphic: Business Wire)

Non-medical face masks can filter out general droplets more than 0.4μm but viruses of 0.1μm can pass through the filters (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to testing results from the research group of Korea University in April and May 2020, Violeds technology has been proven to sterilize 99.9% of new coronavirus in 30 seconds.

Conventional filter in air purification system or non-medical face masks can filter out general droplets more than 0.3μm but the viruses such as new coronavirus and SARS virus itself as small as 0.1μm can pass through the filters as it is. When using the mask repeatedly, there is a high risk of the virus passing through the mask. In addition, a question has been recently raised, “Is a new non-medical face mask clean?”. These new products are designed to sterilize and enable to reuse the mask to reduce the concerns.

Violeds, the gift of light, is the world’s first technology that SETi and Seoul Viosys have developed and manufactured over 20 years with Seoul Semiconductor’s R&D investment. It is being recognized as an advanced optical technology in the bio-industry while being proved to be successful in disinfecting new coronavirus including various viruses and pneumonia which cause influenza, as well as Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus Aureus and Salmonella Typhimurium that cause food poisoning.

Global COVID-19 cases reach over 6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 370,000 deaths based on June 1st, 2020 in various countries such as the United States, Europe and countries in South America. However, many countries have suffered from a lack of air purifiers and non-medical face masks to help reduce virus infection.

“There are three of ten people having a cold and more than 300,000 deaths from influenza every year in the world. So we expect that our air purifier (VAC) and surface disinfection device (VSM+) that will be launched help reduce the spread of viruses,” said SETi’s representative.

The surface disinfection device “VSM+” with Violeds technology provides beneficial effects to reduce human infection from various viruses and harmful bacteria by disinfecting the surfaces of daily objects such as non-medical face masks, smartphones, baby products, rings and jewelry.

About SETi

Sensor Electronic Technology, inc. (SETi), a division of Seoul Semiconductor and Seoul Viosys, is a company based in Columbia, South Carolina, founded in 1999 by four Ph.D.s, for research and development of compound semiconductors in the United States. In 2005, SETi received the investment and R&D fund from Seoul Semiconductor and Seoul Viosys. For the development project, SETi is also working with the University of South Carolina and the University of California at Santa Barbara, adding depth to its research and development.
Currently, SETi is the only company in the world that can produce UV LEDs from 200nm to 430nm. To learn more, visit http://www.s-et.com/en/.

About Seoul Viosys

Seoul Viosys is a full-line solution provider for UV LED, VCSEL (Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser), the next-generation light source for 3D sensor and laser, and a single-pixel RGB “Micro Clean Pixel” for displays. Established in 2002 as a subsidiary of Seoul Semiconductor, it captured No. 1 market share in the UV LED industry (LEDinside, 2018). Seoul Viosys has an extensive UV LED portfolio with all wavelengths range (200nm to 1600nm) including ultraviolet rays (UV), visible rays and infrared rays. It holds more than 4,000 patents related to UV LED technology. Violeds, its flagship UV LED technology, provides a wide range of industries with optimal solutions for strong sterilization and disinfection (UVC), skin regeneration (UVB), water/air purification and effective cultivation for horticulture. In 2018, Seoul Viosys acquired RayCan, a leading optoelectronic specialist, to add the advanced VCSEL technology which supports smartphone facial recognition and autonomous driving, and has started its mass production. In January 2020, it introduced a disruptive “Micro Clean Pixel” that has the potential to be a game-changer in the display market. To learn more, visit http://www.seoulviosys.com/en/.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:52aWESTERN UNION CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:52aENCAVIS : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
06:51aEndeavour Silver Intersects New High-Grade Gold-Silver Mineralization on the El Curso Property at the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Mexico
GL
06:51aTHE BUCKLE, INC. : Provides Dividend Update
BU
06:48aEuropean Commission approves Sarclisa® (isatuximab) for adults with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma
GL
06:47aSALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:47aBUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC. : Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results and Actions Taken in Response to COVID-19
BU
06:46aOMA SAVINGS BANK PLC : issues a EUR 55 million senior and unsecured bond as part of a bond program
AQ
06:46aGARTNER : Says Worldwide End-User Spending on Cloud-Based Web Conferencing Solutions Will Grow Nearly 25% in 2020
AQ
06:46aTELE2 : first in Sweden to offer 5G roaming - Tele2
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Facebook staffers walk out saying Trump's posts should be reined in
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : U.S. court refuses to shield Volkswagen in diesel scandal lawsuits
3TESLA, INC. : GEELY'S POLESTAR PLANS CHINA SHOWROOM EXPANSION TO COMPETE WITH TESLA: sources
4Embraer seeks business partners but not a repeat of the Boeing deal
5UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE : UNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Rodamco-Westfield reports strong progress on re-ope..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group