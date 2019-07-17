SEVEN® haircare Introduces: Kente® BOND hair mask

Seattle, WA, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SEVEN haircare introduces the latest entry into its reparative BOND system for hair: Kente ® BOND hair mask.





With the innovative Kente BOND system, SEVEN created an easy at-home hair regimen clinically proven to decrease hair breakage by 60% after a single use. The introduction of a reparative hair mask to the collection goes a step further, providing stylists and consumers the ability to replicate healthy salon results at home. Utilizing cationic “smart ingredients,” Kente BOND hair mask optimizes keratin bonding while infusing moisture into the cortex of hair. Amino acids from quinoa provide complete support for strength and shine, Pro Vitamin B5 nourishes thirsty locks, and glycerin attracts and retains moisture from the air.

Ryan Sieverson, President of SEVEN haircare says, “At SEVEN haircare, we are thrilled to be taking a leading position in at-home care with this launch. In our salon, our artists push boundaries with hair, creating wearable masterpieces in color and texture. It is our responsibility to enable clients to maintain these masterful results. With Kente® BOND we are delivering care at the highest level, transforming damaged tresses back to silky, touchable hair with the industry’s leading at-home regimen. This is a game-changer.”





Kente® BOND hair mask $35, 7oz



A deeply reparative, moisture-balancing treatment, Kente BOND hair mask infuses hair with moisture while soothing and sealing the damaged cuticle.

Key Ingredients:

Hydrolyzed quinoa - A protein containing all eight of the essential amino acids providing greater repair, damage protection, hydration and shine

Pro Vitamin B5 - A potent vitamin that penetrates hair, improving its ability to regulate moisture content. B5 provides long-lasting moisturization to hair strands and is also great for your scalp

Glycerin - A humectant that works to pull moisture into the hair and retain it

Superoxide Dismutase - A free-radical neutralizing and anti-aging enzyme that helps increase hair growth, prevents hair loss and slows premature graying

Lotus Flower Extract - A flower extract that acts as a natural emollient to moisturize and soothe the scalp

How To Use BOND hair mask: Massage this deep treatment through damp hair from roots to ends. Leave in for 5-15 minutes for intense repair and hydration.



Kente® BOND hair mask is available as of July 15, 2019, at exclusive authorized salons and online at

7haircare.com and amazon.com/seven





About SEVEN haircare:



Driven to excellence by stylists in our thriving Seattle salon, SEVEN haircare marries the highest-grade natural ingredients with modern technology to give you gorgeous, healthy, wearable hair––every day.

