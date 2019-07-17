Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SEVEN® haircare Introduces: Kente® BOND hair mask

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 10:18am EDT

Seattle, WA, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SEVEN haircare introduces the latest entry into its reparative BOND system for hair: Kente ® BOND hair mask.

With the innovative Kente BOND system, SEVEN created an easy at-home hair regimen clinically proven to decrease hair breakage by 60% after a single use. The introduction of a reparative hair mask to the collection goes a step further, providing stylists and consumers the ability to replicate healthy salon results at home. Utilizing cationic “smart ingredients,” Kente BOND hair mask optimizes keratin bonding while infusing moisture into the cortex of hair. Amino acids from quinoa provide complete support for strength and shine, Pro Vitamin B5 nourishes thirsty locks, and glycerin attracts and retains moisture from the air.

Ryan Sieverson, President of SEVEN haircare says, “At SEVEN haircare, we are thrilled to be taking a leading position in at-home care with this launch. In our salon, our artists push boundaries with hair, creating wearable masterpieces in color and texture. It is our responsibility to enable clients to maintain these masterful results. With Kente® BOND we are delivering care at the highest level, transforming damaged tresses back to silky, touchable hair with the industry’s leading at-home regimen.  This is a game-changer.”

Kente® BOND hair mask $35, 7oz

A deeply reparative, moisture-balancing treatment, Kente BOND hair mask infuses hair with moisture while soothing and sealing the damaged cuticle.

Key Ingredients:

  • Hydrolyzed quinoa - A protein containing all eight of the essential amino acids providing greater repair, damage protection, hydration and shine
  • Pro Vitamin B5 - A potent vitamin that penetrates hair, improving its ability to regulate moisture content. B5 provides long-lasting moisturization to hair strands and is also great for your scalp
  • Glycerin - A humectant that works to pull moisture into the hair and retain it
  • Superoxide Dismutase - A free-radical neutralizing and anti-aging enzyme that helps increase hair growth, prevents hair loss and slows premature graying
  • Lotus Flower Extract - A flower extract that acts as a natural emollient to moisturize and soothe the scalp

How To Use BOND hair mask: Massage this deep treatment through damp hair from roots to ends. Leave in for 5-15 minutes for intense repair and hydration.

Kente® BOND hair mask is available as of July 15, 2019, at exclusive authorized salons and online at
7haircare.com and amazon.com/seven


About SEVEN haircare:

Driven to excellence by stylists in our thriving Seattle salon, SEVEN haircare marries the highest-grade natural ingredients with modern technology to give you gorgeous, healthy, wearable hair––every day.

Attachment 

Khristina Kravas
SEVEN haircare
206-230-8968
press@7haircare.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:44aRisk Strategies Adds Blair Wunderlich to National Fine Art Practice
GL
10:44aFilmmaker Anand Gandhi and Memesys Culture Lab Launch Political Simulation Game SHASN
BU
10:43aLEVIATHAN CANNABIS : Western Magnesium Comments on Trading Activity at the Request of IIROC
AQ
10:43aCorrection regarding the publication date of coming interim report
AQ
10:43aTRANSFORMAI : has achieved Gold Partner Status from Automation Anywhere
PR
10:43aALPHAGRAPHICS AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO : Acquires Austin Sign Company; Grows Services
BU
10:43aBEACON ROOFING SUPPLY : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Earnings on August 6, 2019
BU
10:42aAPPLE : G7 finance chiefs pour cold water on Facebook's digital coin plans
RE
10:41aFACEBOOK : faces more scrutiny from Congress over Libra cryptocurrency plan
RE
10:41aWPT INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Announces July 2019 Distribution
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : 4
2ERICSSON AB : Ericsson warns on negative margin impact, shares fall 7%
3DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Swedbank cuts dividend amid money laundering fallout
4STANLEY BLACK & DECKER : Lockmaker Assa Abloy wary on some markets as savings lift second quarter profit
5ASML HOLDING : ASML beats forecasts as 5G sales offset weak memory demand

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About