Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SEngine Precision Medicine and Atomwise Announce Strategic Joint Venture to Accelerate Novel Drug Discovery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 06:02am EDT

Joint venture brings together AI technology and living tumor organoids to develop novel personalized therapies for cancer patients

SEngine Precision Medicine and Atomwise, Inc. today announced a joint venture to accelerate novel oncology drug discovery utilizing the unique platform technologies each company has validated through years of development.

SEngine Precision Medicine will provide the joint venture with validated gene targets that are essential for the growth of mutant cancer cells. Atomwise will use its AI technology to discover and develop inhibitor compounds against these targets. SEngine will evaluate and validate these novel compounds using its proprietary PARIS Test to perform “in vitro clinical trials” which can screen hundreds of candidate drugs and drug combinations simultaneously against living tumors in the form of patient-derived organoids. Atomwise will use its AI technology to optimize possible drug candidates based upon data from SEngine’s “in vitro clinical trials.” This unique approach is expected to rapidly advance the development of clinical candidates and greatly reduce time and costs.

“The combined capabilities of this collaboration create a model for the next generation of drug discovery to decrease time to market and lower the cost of clinical trials,” said Dr. Carla Grandori, SEngine Precision Medicine Founder and CEO. She continued, “The process from discovering a promising small molecule to validation for a clinical trial candidate may now be accomplished at a fraction of the cost and time required of current efforts which may take up to ten years.”

“Precision medicine for oncology requires technology that can provide a deep understanding of the biology of individual cancers and technology that can identify and evaluate potential drugs for individual cancers,” said Dr. Abraham Heifets, CEO and Co-Founder of Atomwise. “This joint venture creates a path toward the development of small molecule therapies that are personalized for each cancer patient.”

ABOUT SENGINE PRECISION MEDICINE:
Founded in 2015, SEngine Precision Medicine is a privately-held biotech startup based in Seattle, WA and founded to identify and develop the next generation of cancer targeted drugs. Discover more at www.SengineMedicine.com and follow the latest news from SEngine on Twitter at @SEngineMedicine and on LinkedIn.

ABOUT ATOMWISE:
Atomwise, Inc. invented the first deep learning AI technology for structure-based small molecule drug discovery. Created in 2012, today Atomwise performs hundreds of projects per year in partnership with some of the world’s largest pharmaceutical and agrochemical companies, as well as more than one hundred universities and hospitals in 19 countries. Atomwise has raised over $50 million from leading venture capital firms to support the development and application of its AI technology. Learn more at www.atomwise.com or follow @AtomwiseInc.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:17aJ SAINSBURY : Management Update
PU
06:17aCYBERNAUT INTERNATIONAL : Fulfillment of profit guarantee in relation to the acquisition of 100% equity interest in cybernaut technology international limited involving the issue of promissory notes
PU
06:17aSPAREBANK 1 SR BANK : Nordic ABM - SBVG40 PRO - Nytt lån til registrering / New bond issue to be registered 11.09.2019
PU
06:17aDENTSU : Announces Changes to the Forecast of Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2019
PU
06:17aNOVARTIS : data at ECTRIMS to highlight innovative approach to reimagining care for people living with multiple sclerosis (MS)
PU
06:17aDENTSU : Announces Changes to the Forecast of Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2019
PU
06:17aKINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE : Deepened Cooperation with Huawei and Jointly Launche ...
PU
06:17aGRUPO EMPRESARIAL SAN JOSE : SANJOSE will build the Sangonera - Totana stretch of the Mediterranean High-Speed Corridor Murcia - Almería
PU
06:16aIDEAGEN : Partners with Nottingham Girls' Academy to Encourage more Women into Technology
AQ
06:16aVISTA OUTDOOR INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
2PEUGEOT : Car makers near CO2 cliff-edge in electrification race
3TOLL BROTHERS INC : Toll Brothers, Inc. Prices $400 Million of Senior Notes
4ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : France's EDF flags problems with nuclear welds, shares dive
5Dollar drifts down as trade-deal progress stokes cautious risk appetite

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group