SF Blockchain Week Gears Up for the Largest Blockchain Conference on the West Coast

10/03/2018 | 08:59pm CEST

Dekrypt Capital and Noris are proud to announce the launch of SF Blockchain Week, an eight-day blockchain education and adoption conference featuring the top blockchain companies in the world. Already, the event has reached thousands of registered attendees and organizers expect it to be one of the largest blockchain conference on the West Coast.

SF Blockchain Week is a week of educational, consumer, and developer focused events that aim to push the boundaries of local blockchain innovation, which has been welcomed by the San Francisco community. The goal of this week-long, immersive experience is to help the industry reach mainstream adoption through fundamental education and development of projects that matter.

“In the past year, many of the newcomers in the space have been focused almost entirely on price fluctuations rather than the tech that started this excitement in the first place. We see an opportunity now to refocus the space on what matters, by creating a week of educational events focused on technology, and highlighting those who are building it." -- Ronen Kirsh, Managing Partner of Dekrypt Capital, an organizer of the event.

SF Blockchain Week conference will take place starting Oct. 5 and will consist of three main events:

  • ETH San Francisco: The World’s Largest ETH Hackathon
    • Dates: Oct. 5-7
    • Location: Palace of Fine Arts
  • SF Blockchain Week Epicenter
    • Dates: Oct. 8-9
    • Location: Hilton Union Square
  • Crypto Economics Security Conference (CESC)
    • Dates: Oct. 10-11
    • Location: Hilton Union Square

SF Blockchain Week is sponsored by many all-star crypto companies including ICON, Uphold, Cred and Shyft, as well as top-tier attendees like Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum creator; Dawn Song, Oasis co-founder; John Burbank, Passport Capital founder and CIO; Naval Ravikant, AngelList founder; Balaji Srinivasan, Coinbase CTO; Slava Rubin, Indigogo founder; Howard Wu, Dekrypt Capital managing partner; Ella Zhang, head of Binance Labs; Joseph Poon, Lightning Network founder and author of Plasma whitepaper; and Preethi Kasireddy, TruStory CEO.

Along with the main events, there will be numerous networking opportunities, seminars, breakout sessions, happy hours and company-hosted after parties. There will be free educational events, developer workshops, technical meet-ups, and deep dives in various locations around the city.

With a large attendance of talent and innovators, SF Blockchain Week will also host a job fair alongside recruitment workshops and community building activities for various projects. The week is designed for blockchain amateurs and experienced-founders alike and is meant to be the hub for meaningful discussion and tangible developments in the ever-changing and rapidly growing blockchain industry.

For more information, visit us at SFBlockchainWeek.io.


© Business Wire 2018
