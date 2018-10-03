SF Blockchain Week Gears Up for the Largest Blockchain Conference on the West Coast

Dekrypt Capital and Noris are proud to announce the launch of SF
Blockchain Week, an eight-day blockchain education and adoption
conference featuring the top blockchain companies in the world. Already,
the event has reached thousands of registered attendees and organizers
expect it to be one of the largest blockchain conference on the West
Coast.
SF Blockchain Week is a week of educational, consumer, and developer
focused events that aim to push the boundaries of local blockchain
innovation, which has been welcomed by the San Francisco community. The
goal of this week-long, immersive experience is to help the industry
reach mainstream adoption through fundamental education and development
of projects that matter.
“In the past year, many of the newcomers in the space have been focused
almost entirely on price fluctuations rather than the tech that started
this excitement in the first place. We see an opportunity now to refocus
the space on what matters, by creating a week of educational events
focused on technology, and highlighting those who are building it." --
Ronen Kirsh, Managing Partner of Dekrypt
Capital, an organizer of the event.
SF Blockchain Week conference will take place starting Oct. 5 and will
consist of three main events:
-
ETH San Francisco: The World’s Largest ETH Hackathon
-
Dates: Oct. 5-7
-
Location: Palace of Fine Arts
-
SF Blockchain Week Epicenter
-
Dates: Oct. 8-9
-
Location: Hilton Union Square
-
Crypto Economics Security Conference (CESC)
-
Dates: Oct. 10-11
-
Location: Hilton Union Square
SF Blockchain Week is sponsored
by many all-star crypto companies including ICON, Uphold, Cred and
Shyft, as well as top-tier
attendees like Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum creator; Dawn Song, Oasis
co-founder; John Burbank, Passport Capital founder and CIO; Naval
Ravikant, AngelList founder; Balaji Srinivasan, Coinbase CTO; Slava
Rubin, Indigogo founder; Howard Wu, Dekrypt Capital managing partner;
Ella Zhang, head of Binance Labs; Joseph Poon, Lightning Network founder
and author of Plasma whitepaper; and Preethi Kasireddy, TruStory CEO.
Along with the main events, there will be numerous networking
opportunities, seminars, breakout sessions, happy hours and
company-hosted after parties. There will be free educational events,
developer workshops, technical meet-ups, and deep dives in various
locations around the city.
With a large attendance of talent and innovators, SF Blockchain Week
will also host a job fair alongside recruitment workshops and community
building activities for various projects. The week is designed for
blockchain amateurs and experienced-founders alike and is meant to be
the hub for meaningful discussion and tangible developments in the
ever-changing and rapidly growing blockchain industry.
For more information, visit us at SFBlockchainWeek.io.
