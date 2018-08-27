Log in
SF Fed : Yield Curve Suggests Rising, But Still Low, Risk Of Recession

08/27/2018 | 07:43pm CEST

By Michael S. Derby

The bond market is signaling that the risk of recession is rising but a downturn is far from imminent, new research by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco released Monday said.

The bank's paper looked at what has been happening with the Treasury bond yield curve, which tracks the return investors get based on the maturity of the security they own. Shorter-dated securities have lower yields because they carry less risk, while longer-dated bonds offer higher yields to cope with the greater uncertainty of holding an extended-term investment.

For much of this year, the normally positive difference between short-date and long-dated Treasury yields has been growing closer. If short-term yields moved above that of the long-end of the curve, it would represent what is called an inversion of the yield curve. And inversions have a long history of preceding economic downturns, which in turn has made the yield curve a closely watched signal of future economic performance.

Over the course of 2018, the difference between the two-year Treasury note and 10-year note has generally grown narrower, moving from a difference of around 50 basis points at the start of the year, to around 20 basis points in recent trading.

Fed officials largely agree that the short-term yields are rising because of the rate rises they have already implemented, and because the market is pricing in future increases the Fed has suggested are likely. Longer-dated yields are being kept down by a variety of factors.

There is widespread concern that if the Fed presses forward with rate increases, that alone could cause the yield curve to invert. For some officials like Atlanta Fed leader Raphael Bostic, the Fed might have to hold off on rate increases to stop an inversion from happening.

"I'm going to be very sensitive" to what the market is doing, Mr. Bostic said in a television interview Friday on the sidelines of the Kansas City Fed's annual Jackson Hole, Wyo., research conference. "I wouldn't knowingly" support a rate rise that would cause an inversion, he added.

Fed officials tend to focus on the relationship between the two- and 10-year note, but the San Francisco Fed paper said there is a more reliable way to link inversions and recessions.

"The difference between 10-year and three-month Treasury rates is the most useful term spread for forecasting recessions," bank economists Michael Bauer and Thomas Mertens wrote.

The authors cautioned, in a refrain common to central bankers, that it is unclear whether inversions cause recessions or correlate to them. But even so, inversions have been a "a reliable predictor" of recessions, they wrote.

The current difference between two- and 10-year notes suggests that one or two more Fed rate increases from the current overnight target rate of 1.75% and 2%, compared with the current two year note yield of 2.63%, could by themselves cause an inversion.

But looking at the three-month Treasury bill to the 10-year finds a lot more space for the Fed.

"Although this particular spread has narrowed recently like most other measures, it is still a comfortable distance from a yield curve inversion," the authors wrote.

"The recent evolution of the yield curve suggests that recession risk might be rising," they wrote. But, "the flattening yield curve provides no sign of an impending recession."

Write to Michael S. Derby at michael.derby@wsj.com

