SFA Therapeutics to Present Human Psoriasis Data for Microbiome-based Drug (SFA002) at the Global Biotech Entrepreneur Forum and the BIO International Convention

SFA Therapeutics, Inc. will be presenting human Psoriasis data on its
human-microbiome-based drug (SFA002) as well as pre-clinical data for
two additional pipeline products at the Global Biotech Entrepreneur
Forum on June 2nd at the Science Education and Research
Center at Temple University, and during the BIO International Convention
in Philadelphia on June 4, 2019 at the Philadelphia Convention Center.
The first presentation takes place at the Temple University Science and
Education Research Center, at 9 AM on June 2nd
at the Global Biotech Entrepreneur Forum in Philadelphia. The
second presentation takes place June 4th in Theater 4,
Level 200, From 11:15 AM To 11:30 AM the BIO International Convention at
the Philadelphia Convention Center. In each talk, Dr. Ira C.
Spector, CEO, will provide an overview of the company, and human data
for its microbiome-based drug SFA002 in the treatment of Psoriasis, as
well as transgenic animal data on SFA001 in prevention of the
progression of Hepatitis B-mediated Chronic Liver Disease (CLD) to
Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC Liver Cancer), and in the direct treatment
of HCC Liver Cancer.
The company will also discuss early phase research into preventing
relapse/recurrence in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) and Acute
Myelogenous Leukemia (AML).
About SFA Therapeutics
SFA Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company focused on new
human microbiome-based advancements in the treatment of inflammatory
diseases, targeting NF-KB mediated pathways. Chronic inflammation has
been implicated in a wide range of diseases, including Psoriasis,
Psoriatic Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Lupus (SLE), Inflammatory
Bowel Disease (IBD), Crohn’s disease, Liver Disease, and
relapse/recurrence in AML and CML.
SFA’s small-molecule drugs are derived from natural substances produced
in the human microbiome and enable a new platform for developing safer
treatments for inflammatory diseases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190531005081/en/