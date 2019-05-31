Log in
SFA Therapeutics to Present Human Psoriasis Data for Microbiome-based Drug (SFA002) at the Global Biotech Entrepreneur Forum and the BIO International Convention

05/31/2019 | 06:31am EDT

Also Presenting Preclinical Data on Two Additional Pipeline Products

SFA Therapeutics, Inc. will be presenting human Psoriasis data on its human-microbiome-based drug (SFA002) as well as pre-clinical data for two additional pipeline products at the Global Biotech Entrepreneur Forum on June 2nd at the Science Education and Research Center at Temple University, and during the BIO International Convention in Philadelphia on June 4, 2019 at the Philadelphia Convention Center.

The first presentation takes place at the Temple University Science and Education Research Center, at 9 AM on June 2nd at the Global Biotech Entrepreneur Forum in Philadelphia. The second presentation takes place June 4th in Theater 4, Level 200, From 11:15 AM To 11:30 AM the BIO International Convention at the Philadelphia Convention Center. In each talk, Dr. Ira C. Spector, CEO, will provide an overview of the company, and human data for its microbiome-based drug SFA002 in the treatment of Psoriasis, as well as transgenic animal data on SFA001 in prevention of the progression of Hepatitis B-mediated Chronic Liver Disease (CLD) to Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC Liver Cancer), and in the direct treatment of HCC Liver Cancer.

The company will also discuss early phase research into preventing relapse/recurrence in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) and Acute Myelogenous Leukemia (AML).

About SFA Therapeutics

SFA Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company focused on new human microbiome-based advancements in the treatment of inflammatory diseases, targeting NF-KB mediated pathways. Chronic inflammation has been implicated in a wide range of diseases, including Psoriasis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Lupus (SLE), Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), Crohn’s disease, Liver Disease, and relapse/recurrence in AML and CML.

SFA’s small-molecule drugs are derived from natural substances produced in the human microbiome and enable a new platform for developing safer treatments for inflammatory diseases.


About