SFIL: Annual Financial Report 2018





Issy-les-Moulineaux, April 4, 2019

ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2018

In accordance with the regulatory requirements in force, SFIL announces that the French version of its Annual Financial Report 2018 was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 4, 2019 and that it can be obtained from its website: http://sfil.fr/infos-financieres/publications/ (heading: Rapports financiers SFIL). The English version of the Annual Financial Report 2018 will be available before the end of April 2019 on the internet site: http://sfil.fr/en/financial-informations/publications/ (heading: Financial reports).

