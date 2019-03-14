Log in
SFK Construction : Announcements and Notices – Date of Board Meeting

03/14/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SFK CONSTRUCTION HOLDINGS LIMITED 新福港建設集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1447)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of SFK Construction Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Tuesday, 26 March 2019 for the purpose of, among other things, considering and approving the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018 and the announcement thereof for publication and the recommendation on the payment of a final dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

SFK Construction Holdings Limited

Chan Ki Chun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chan Ki Chun, Mr. Chan Chor Tung, Mr. Yung Kim Man and Mr. Yeung Cho Yin, William; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lam Leung Tsun, Mr. Jim Fun Kwong, Frederick and Mr. Chan Kim Hung, Simon.

SFK Construction Holdings Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 10:43:06 UTC
