SFK Construction : Announcements and Notices – Date of Board Meeting

SFK CONSTRUCTION HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1447)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of SFK Construction Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Tuesday, 26 March 2019 for the purpose of, among other things, considering and approving the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018 and the announcement thereof for publication and the recommendation on the payment of a final dividend, if any.

Hong Kong, 14 March 2019

