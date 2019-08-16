Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SFK Construction : Announcements and Notices – Date of Board Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 10:07am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SFK CONSTRUCTION HOLDINGS LIMITED

新福港建設集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1447)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of SFK Construction Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 28 August 2019 for the purpose of, among other things, considering and approving the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2019 and the announcement thereof for publication, and considering the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

SFK Construction Holdings Limited

Chan Ki Chun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 16 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chan Ki Chun, Mr. Chan Chor Tung, Mr. Yung Kim Man and Mr. Yeung Cho Yin, William; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lam Leung Tsun, Mr. Jim Fun Kwong, Frederick and Mr. Chan Kim Hung, Simon.

Disclaimer

SFK Construction Holdings Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 14:06:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:31aMEKONOMEN : Invitation to telephone conference for half year report 2019
AQ
10:31aCELGENE : U.S. FDA Approves INREBIC® (Fedratinib) as First New Treatment in Nearly a Decade for Patients With Myelofibrosis
BU
10:29aTHE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC. : Second Quarter Results and Conference Call
AQ
10:29aSBD CAPITAL : IIROC Trade Resumption - SBD
AQ
10:28aSTAFFING 360 : Other Events (form 8-K/A)
AQ
10:28aAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. and Its US Subsidiaries
BU
10:27aTEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
10:27aASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : Form 8.3 - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Hldngs Plc
PU
10:27aNATIONAL BANK OF CANADA : unveils a colourful construction fence at the gateway to downtown Montreal and launches its campaign #CelebratingOurDiversity
PU
10:26aSPAREBANK 1 SR-BANK : Distribution of shares as part of the savings scheme for employees
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Quarterly Report
2KAZ MINERALS PLC : KAZ MINERALS : hit by copper rout as shares spiral
3EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Notifiable trading
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA AND THE $15 BILLION QUESTION: Amid Hong Kong's protests, when to list?
5CANOPY GROWTH CORP : CANOPY GROWTH : shares tumble on CEO exit plans, loss of market share

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group