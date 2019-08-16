Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SFK Construction : Announcements and Notices – Profit Warning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 10:07am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SFK Construction Holdings Limited

福 港 建 設 集有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1447)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by SFK Construction Holdings Limited (the ''Company'' and together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that, based on the preliminary assessment of the information currently available to the Board, including the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group's unaudited consolidated net profit for the six months ended 30 June 2019 is expected to decrease by approximately 70% to 80% as compared with the six months ended 30 June 2018. Such decrease in profit for the six months ended 30 June 2019 is mainly attributable to:

  1. Decline in the overall gross profit margin as a result of replacement of non-performing subcontractors leading to an increase in overall subcontracting costs;
  2. Unexpected prolonged period of inspection of work done and certification of payments caused deterioration in project cash flows and increase in financing costs; and
  3. Certain projects with relatively high profit margin were completed or nearly completed during the period and contributions in revenue and profit by such projects were reduced.

The Company is still in the process of finalising the interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019. The information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment by the Board with reference to the information currently available, including the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019, which have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditor or reviewed by the audit committee of the Company and are subject to adjustment. The actual interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 may be different from the information disclosed in this announcement. Shareholders of the Company

- 1 -

and potential investors are advised to read carefully the interim results announcement of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2019, which is expected to be published by the end of August 2019 in accordance with the Listing Rules.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

SFK Construction Holdings Limited

Chan Ki Chun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 16 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chan Ki Chun, Mr. Chan Chor Tung, Mr. Yung Kim Man and Mr. Yeung Cho Yin, William; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lam Leung Tsun, Mr. Jim Fun Kwong, Frederick and Mr. Chan Kim Hung, Simon.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

SFK Construction Holdings Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 14:06:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:32aCHINA TING : PROFIT WARNING ANNOUNCEMENT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION (in PDF)
PU
10:32aThe Interim Report for the six month period ended 30 June 2019 (unaudited) Attachments
PU
10:32a> ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Proposed Disposal Of Jiangmen Hongda Shipyard Ltd.
PU
10:32aDON'T GET INTO A SPIN WITH THE RULES OF THE ROAD : top tips to avoid being caught in the headlights when driving in Europe
PU
10:31aMEKONOMEN : Invitation to telephone conference for half year report 2019
AQ
10:31aCELGENE : U.S. FDA Approves INREBIC® (Fedratinib) as First New Treatment in Nearly a Decade for Patients With Myelofibrosis
BU
10:29aTHE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC. : Second Quarter Results and Conference Call
AQ
10:29aSBD CAPITAL : IIROC Trade Resumption - SBD
AQ
10:28aSTAFFING 360 : Other Events (form 8-K/A)
AQ
10:28aAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd. and Its US Subsidiaries
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Quarterly Report
2KAZ MINERALS PLC : KAZ MINERALS : hit by copper rout as shares spiral
3EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Notifiable trading
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA AND THE $15 BILLION QUESTION: Amid Hong Kong's protests, when to list?
5CANOPY GROWTH CORP : CANOPY GROWTH : shares tumble on CEO exit plans, loss of market share

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group