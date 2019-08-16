SFK Construction : Announcements and Notices – Profit Warning

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SFK Construction Holdings Limited

新 福 港 建 設 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1447)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by SFK Construction Holdings Limited (the ''Company'' and together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that, based on the preliminary assessment of the information currently available to the Board, including the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group's unaudited consolidated net profit for the six months ended 30 June 2019 is expected to decrease by approximately 70% to 80% as compared with the six months ended 30 June 2018. Such decrease in profit for the six months ended 30 June 2019 is mainly attributable to:

Decline in the overall gross profit margin as a result of replacement of non-performing subcontractors leading to an increase in overall subcontracting costs; Unexpected prolonged period of inspection of work done and certification of payments caused deterioration in project cash flows and increase in financing costs; and Certain projects with relatively high profit margin were completed or nearly completed during the period and contributions in revenue and profit by such projects were reduced.

The Company is still in the process of finalising the interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019. The information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment by the Board with reference to the information currently available, including the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019, which have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditor or reviewed by the audit committee of the Company and are subject to adjustment. The actual interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 may be different from the information disclosed in this announcement. Shareholders of the Company