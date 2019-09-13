Log in
SFL - 2019 Annual General Meeting

09/13/2019

SFL Corporation Ltd. (the “Company”) advises that the 2019 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on September 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Hamilton Princess and Beach Club, 76 Pitts Bay Road, Hamilton HM CX, Bermuda.  The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2018 were presented to the Meeting.

In addition, the following resolutions were passed:

1.         To set the maximum number of Directors to be not more than eight.

2.         To resolve that vacancies in the number of Directors be designated as casual vacancies and that the Board of Directors be authorised to fill such vacancies as and when it deems fit.

3.         To re-elect Harald Thorstein as a Director of the Company.

4.         To re-elect Bert M. Bekker as a Director of the Company.

5.         To re-elect Gary Vogel as a Director of the Company.

6.         To re-elect Keesjan Cordia as a Director of the Company.

7.         To re-elect James O’Shaughnessy as a Director of the Company.

8.         To approve the change in name of the Company from “Ship Finance International Limited” to “SFL Corporation Ltd.”.

9.         To re-appoint Moore Stephens, P.C. as auditors and to authorise the Directors to determine their remuneration.

10.       To approve the remuneration of the Company’s Board of Directors of a total amount of fees not to exceed US$800,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019.

September 13, 2019

The Board of Directors
SFL Corporation Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda

Investor and Analyst Contacts:
Aksel Olesen, Chief Financial Officer, SFL Management AS
+47 23 11 40 36
André Reppen, Senior Vice President, SFL Management AS
+47 23 11 40 55

Media Contact:
Ole B. Hjertaker, Chief Executive Officer, SFL Management AS
+47 23 11 40 11

About SFL

SFL has a unique track record in the maritime industry, being consistently profitable and paying dividends every quarter since 2004. The Company’s fleet of more than 90 vessels is split between tankers, bulkers, container vessels and offshore assets, and SFL’s long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time. More information can be found on the Company's website: www.sflcorp.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking statements. These statements are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including SFL management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although SFL believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control, SFL cannot give assurance that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or intentions.
Important factors that, in the Company's view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward looking statements include the strength of world economies, fluctuations in currencies and interest rates, general market conditions including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the markets in which we operate, changes in demand resulting from changes in OPEC's petroleum production levels and world wide oil consumption and storage, developments regarding the technologies relating to oil exploration, changes in market demand in countries which import commodities and finished goods and changes in the amount and location of the production of those commodities and finished goods, increased inspection procedures and more restrictive import and export controls, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, performance of our charterers and other counterparties with whom we deal, timely delivery of vessels under construction within the contracted price, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

