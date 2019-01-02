SFL: Half-Yearly Report on the Liquidity Contract

Regulatory News:

SFL (Paris:FLY):

As of 31 December 2018 the following resources were available for transactions under the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel:

• 6,035 shares

• €1,842,819.00 in cash

Resources available as of 30 June 2018 were as follows:

• 8,000 shares

• €1,738,846.00 in cash

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €6.4 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (#cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France’s oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A – Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 – Bloomberg: FLY FP – Reuters: FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook

www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com

