 SFL no. 2 Listed Office Real Estate Company in 2019 GRESB Rankings

09/12/2019 | 12:52pm EDT

Regulatory News:

With a GRESB score of 94/100, the highest since it first participated in the assessment in 2012, SFL (Paris:FLY) has once again been awarded the “Green Star” label by the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB). GRESB assesses the sustainable development measures implemented by entities by reviewing their properties’ labels and certifications, as well as their efforts to collaborate with their tenants on environmental issues.

This achievement places SFL second among listed office real estate companies in Western Europe, making it one of the most outstanding players in the sector in terms of CSR.

SFL also ranks 25th worldwide (all sectors combined), out of 964 participants.

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €6.8 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (#cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France’s oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A – Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 – Bloomberg: FLY FP – Reuters: FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook

www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com


© Business Wire 2019
