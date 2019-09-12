 SFL no. 2 Listed Office Real Estate Company in 2019 GRESB Rankings

Regulatory News:

With a GRESB score of 94/100, the highest since it first participated in the assessment in 2012, SFL (Paris:FLY) has once again been awarded the “Green Star” label by the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB). GRESB assesses the sustainable development measures implemented by entities by reviewing their properties’ labels and certifications, as well as their efforts to collaborate with their tenants on environmental issues.

This achievement places SFL second among listed office real estate companies in Western Europe, making it one of the most outstanding players in the sector in terms of CSR.

SFL also ranks 25th worldwide (all sectors combined), out of 964 participants.

