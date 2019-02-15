SFL: strong financial position and results in 2018, consolidating the Group's position as a prime player

Regulatory News:
The financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 were
approved by the Board of Directors of Société Foncière Lyonnaise
(Paris:FLY) on 15 February 2019 at a meeting chaired by Juan José
Brugera.
2018 business indicators were very robust, with further underlying
growth in rental income and historically high EPRA earnings. The
portfolio's appraisal value and the Company's net asset value also
continued to grow, attesting to SFL’s excellent positioning.
The auditors have completed their audit of the annual financial
information and are in the process of issuing their report.
Consolidated data (€ millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Change
|
Rental income
|
|
193.5
|
|
195.8
|
|
-1.2%
|
Adjusted operating profit*
|
|
162.1
|
|
164.1
|
|
-1.2%
|
Attributable net profit
|
|
351.6
|
|
685.3
|
|
-
|
EPRA earnings
|
|
106.7
|
|
102.4
|
|
+4.1%
|
* Operating profit before disposal gains and losses and fair value
adjustments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31/12/2018
|
|
31/12/2017
|
|
Change
|
Attributable equity
|
|
4,010
|
|
3,763
|
|
+6.6%
|
Consolidated portfolio value excluding transfer costs
|
|
6,570
|
|
6,229
|
|
+5.5%
|
Consolidated portfolio value including transfer costs
|
|
7,005
|
|
6,619
|
|
+5.8%
|
EPRA NNNAV
|
|
4,017
|
|
3,729
|
|
+7.7%
|
EPRA NNNAV per share
|
|
€86.3
|
|
€80.1
|
Results: Rental income up 5% on a like-for-like basis and EPRA
earnings up 4.1%
Rental income
Consolidated rental income in 2018 amounted to €193.5 million, compared
with €195.8 million in 2017. The modest €2.3 million decline (-1.2%) was
due to a change in portfolio. Like-for-like growth offset most of the
impact of selling the IN/OUT property in September 2017.
-
On a like-for-like basis (excluding all changes in the portfolio
affecting year-on-year comparisons), rental income was €8.7 million
higher, representing a 5.0% increase attributable to new leases signed
in 2017 and 2018, mainly for units in the Washington Plaza, Cézanne
Saint-Honoré, 103 Grenelle and Galerie des Champs Elysées properties.
-
Rental income from spaces being redeveloped declined by €1.4 million
over the year, mainly reflecting the departure of tenants from the 96
Iéna building which is undergoing renovation.
-
The sale of the IN/OUT building on 29 September 2017 led to a €9.7
million decrease in rental income compared with 2017.
-
Lastly, lease termination penalties received from tenants added a net
€0.7 million to rental income in 2018, compared with €0.5 million in
2017.
Operating profit before disposal gains and losses and fair value
adjustments to investment property amounted to €162.1 million in 2018
versus €164.1 million in 2017.
Portfolio value
The portfolio's appraisal value grew by 5.5% over the year on a
like-for-like basis. The increase led to the recognition of positive
fair value adjustments to investment property of €289.0 million in 2018
(versus €635.1 million in 2017).
Net profit
Net finance costs amounted to €52.0 million in 2018 versus €40.7 million
the previous year. The increase was due to non-recurring costs, mainly
the €17.2 million balancing payment made in respect of the €300 million
worth of bonds bought back in September 2018. Recurring finance costs,
which came out at €30.6 million, were down by a significant €10.7
million, reflecting a further improvement in average refinancing costs
and a reduction in average debt.
After taking into account these key items, the Group reported
attributable net profit for the year of €351.6 million, versus €685.3
million in 2017.
Excluding the impact of disposals, changes in fair value of investment
property and financial instruments and the related tax effect, EPRA
earnings amounted to €106.7 million in 2018 versus €102.4 million the
year before (an increase of 4.1%).
A robust business performance: full occupancy of the Group’s
properties, strong marketing dynamic, pipeline of 56,000 sq.m. in Paris.
Rental operations:
The rental market remained buoyant in 2018, although volumes declined
slightly due to the shortage of available properties, especially prime
properties in Paris itself. In this environment, SFL signed leases on
approximately 21,000 sq.m. in 2018 on excellent terms. The main leases
concerned units in the following properties:
- Washington Plaza, with leases on a total of 8,700 sq.m. signed with
six tenants, some of whom already had offices in the building and wanted
to expand or move to new floors.
- Cézanne Saint-Honoré, with leases signed on 5,800 sq.m., including
3,800 sq.m. of renovated space taken up by Wells Fargo and Luxottica
France.
- Louvre Saint-Honoré, with leases signed on around 3,600 sq.m.
Nominal office rents for lease agreements signed in 2018 averaged
€704/sq.m. with effective rents of €610/sq.m.
The physical occupancy rate for revenue-generating properties at 31
December 2018 was 97.3%, compared with 96.4% at the previous year end,
and the EPRA vacancy rate stood at a record low of 1.6%.
Development operations:
The development pipeline at 31 December 2018 represented roughly 16% of
the total portfolio. The three main projects concern:
- The core of the Louvre Saint-Honoré building, where approximately
16,000 sq.m. of outstanding retail space are being developed over three
floors.
- The office complex on avenue Emile Zola acquired in 2017, representing
some 24,000 sq.m. The building permit was obtained in May 2018 and the
property is currently being prepared for redevelopment.
- The 96 Iéna building, representing approximately 9,000 sq.m. The
planning appeal process has now ended and renovation work is due to
begin shortly.
Capitalized work carried out in 2018 totalled €43.0 million and
concerned the above three redevelopment projects, floor-by-floor
renovations, as well as work to improve common areas and the services
offered by the Group’s properties in response to the new needs expressed
by tenants and users on the back of emerging office use practices.
Portfolio operations:
No properties were purchased or sold during 2018.
Financing: conservative LTV of 24% and historically low average
borrowing costs
Net debt at 31 December 2018 stood at €1,688 million (compared with
€1,631 million at 31 December 2017), representing a loan-to-value ratio
of 24.1%. At 31 December 2018, the average cost of debt after hedging
was 1.5% and the average maturity was 4.6 years. At the same date, the
interest coverage ratio stood at 5.1x.
Several significant financial transactions were completed in 2018, as
part of SFL’s strategy of actively managing its debt. Together, these
transactions led to a sharp reduction in future average borrowing costs
while also extending the average maturity of the Company’s debt.
During the year, SFL issued €500 million worth of 7-year 1.50% bonds due
29 May 2025 (see press release dated 17 May 2018) and obtained two new
5-year revolving lines of credit for a total of €250 million.
In addition, a €300 million negotiable European commercial paper
(NEU-CP) program was set up, with issuance under the program amounting
to €263 million at 31 December 2018.
In parallel, an offer was launched to buy back two bond issues due in
November 2021 and November 2022 respectively. The offer closed on 26
September 2018. Bonds representing a total nominal amount of €300
million were tendered to the offer, spread equally between the two
issues (see press release dated 27 September 2018).
At 31 December 2018, SFL had €920 million in undrawn back-up lines of
credit that are available to finance investment opportunities and cover
the Group’s liquidity risk.
EPRA NNNAV up 7.7%
The consolidated market value of the portfolio at 31 December 2018 was
€6,570 million excluding transfer costs, an increase of 5.5% from €6,229
million at 31 December 2017. The further growth in appraisal values
mainly reflected the value added to properties in the process of being
redeveloped as the work progressed and the higher rents obtained across
the portfolio.
The average EPRA topped-up net initial yield (NIY) stood at 3.2% at 31
December 2018, stable year on year.
EPRA NNNAV stood at €4,017 million or €86.3 per share at
31 December 2018, an increase of 7.7% compared to €80.1 per share at 31
December 2017.
Dividend
At the Annual General Meeting to be held on 5 April 2019, the Board of
Directors will recommend paying a dividend of €2.65 per share (an
increase of 15.2%).
EPRA indicators
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ millions
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
EPRA Earnings
|
|
106.7
|
|
102.4
|
/share
|
|
€2.29
|
|
€2.20
|
EPRA NAV
|
|
4,142
|
|
3,889
|
/share
|
|
€89.0
|
|
€83.6
|
EPRA NNNAV
|
|
4,017
|
|
3,729
|
/share
|
|
€86.3
|
|
€80.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
EPRA Net Initial Yield (NIY)
|
|
2.8%
|
|
2.8%
|
EPRA topped-up NIY
|
|
3.2%
|
|
3.2%
|
EPRA Vacancy Rate
|
|
1.6%
|
|
3.1%
|
EPRA Cost Ratio (including vacancy costs)
|
|
14.2%
|
|
13.6%
|
EPRA Cost Ratio (excluding vacancy costs)
|
|
13.0%
|
|
12.2%
Alternative Performance Indicators (APIs)
API EPRA earnings
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ millions
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Attributable net profit
|
|
351.6
|
|
685.3
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
Profit (loss) on asset disposals
|
|
0.0
|
|
(80.3)
|
Non-recurring disposal costs
|
|
0.0
|
|
3.0
|
Fair value adjustments to investment property
|
|
(289.0)
|
|
(635.1)
|
Fair value adjustments to financial instruments, discounting
adjustments to debt and related costs
|
|
21.4
|
|
(0.6)
|
Tax on the above items
|
|
5.3
|
|
33.3
|
Non-controlling interests in the above items
|
|
17.3
|
|
96.8
|
EPRA earnings
|
|
106.7
|
|
102.4
API EPRA NNNAV
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ millions
|
|
31/12/2018
|
|
31/12/2017
|
Attributable equity
|
|
4,010
|
|
3,763
|
Treasury shares
|
|
10
|
|
11
|
Unrealised capital gains
|
|
19
|
|
17
|
Fair value adjustments to fixed rate debt
|
|
(22)
|
|
(62)
|
EPRA NNNAV
|
|
4,017
|
|
3,729
API net debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ millions
|
|
31/12/2018
|
|
31/12/2017
|
Long-term borrowings and derivative instruments
|
|
1,494
|
|
1,661
|
Short-term borrowings and other interest-bearing debt
|
|
269
|
|
36
|
Debt in the consolidated statement of financial position
|
|
1,763
|
|
1,697
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
Current account advances (liabilities)
|
|
(52)
|
|
(56)
|
Derivative instruments (liabilities)
|
|
(1)
|
|
0
|
Accrued interest and deferred recognition of debt arranging fees
|
|
3
|
|
6
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(25)
|
|
(16)
|
Net debt
|
|
1,688
|
|
1,631
More information is available at www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com
About SFL
Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate
market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its
property portfolio, which is valued at €6.6 billion and is focused on
the Central Business District of Paris (#cloud.paris, Edouard VII,
Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio,
which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media,
digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France’s oldest
property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering
commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for
users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.
Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A – Euronext Paris ISIN
FR0000033409 – Bloomberg: FLY FP – Reuters: FLYP PA
S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190215005455/en/