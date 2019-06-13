Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SFLY, SSFN, and GDI Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 03:33pm EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: SFLY) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Shutterfly’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC for $51.00 for each share of Shutterfly. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-shuttefly-inc.

Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ CM: SSFNregarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Stewardship’s agreement to be acquired by Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: CLBK) for $15.75 in cash for each share of Stewardship.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-stewardship-financial-corporation.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GDI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Gardner Denver’s agreement to be merge with Ingersoll-Rand plc. Upon completion of the merger, Gardner Denver shareholders will own approximately 49.9% of the combined company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-gardner-denver-holdings-inc.

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:   

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
Telephone: (302) 295-5310
Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242
Fax: (302) 654-7530
Email: info@rl-legal.com
http://www.rigrodskylong.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:39pCONTRAVIR PHARMACEUTICALS : Withdrawal of registration statement filed under the Securities Act
PU
03:39pOMEGA FLEX : Form 8-K, 2019 Annual Shareholder Meeting Results
PU
03:35pAM BESTTV AT THE BERMUDA CAPTIVE CONFERENCE : As Companies' Understanding of Risk Evolves, So Do Their Captives
BU
03:34pMEDIA ADVISORY : Breaking Ground on Innovation
PU
03:33pRED RIVER BANCSHARES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:33pSFLY, SSFN, and GDI Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers
GL
03:32pEnergy Stocks Lead U.S. Benchmarks Higher
DJ
03:31pExxe Group Adds Non-Fiat Alt-Asset Investors App and Club
GL
03:31pREPUBLIC NATIONAL DISTRIBUTING COMPANY AND YOUNG'S MARKET COMPANY : Announce Expanded Partnership
BU
03:30pUSDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Jun 13
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil surges on Gulf tanker attacks; stocks rise on Fed rate cut expectations
2CME GROUP INC. : CME : Is bitcoin growing up? Regulated futures boom as investors seek a safer ride
3THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: Trump on all fronts, a step closer to a no-deal Brexit, economic statistics...
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Amazon, Alibaba, Nordea, Renault
5Alibaba files for HK listing that may raise $20 billion as soon as third quarter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About