SFLY, SSFN, and GDI Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers
06/13/2019 | 03:33pm EDT
WILMINGTON, Del., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:
Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: SFLY) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Shutterfly’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC for $51.00 for each share of Shutterfly. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-shuttefly-inc.
Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ CM: SSFN) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Stewardship’s agreement to be acquired by Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: CLBK) for $15.75 in cash for each share of Stewardship. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-stewardship-financial-corporation.
Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GDI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Gardner Denver’s agreement to be merge with Ingersoll-Rand plc. Upon completion of the merger, Gardner Denver shareholders will own approximately 49.9% of the combined company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-gardner-denver-holdings-inc.
