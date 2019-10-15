Log in
SGI Aviation Further Expands Capabilities on Engine Lease Return for Customers by Partnering with Regional Jet Center

10/15/2019 | 07:22pm EDT

Company’s Offerings Will Be Bolstered by Partnering with Top Quality, Lean, and Knowledgeable Organization Regional Jet Center

SGI Aviation Services (“SGI Aviation”), an independent advisor to the aviation industry, providing technical consulting and advisory services in the areas of aircraft and engine asset management, announced today the signing of a cooperation agreement with Regional Jet Center (“RJC”). Under the agreement, the companies will perform engine lease return checks, on-wing maintenance events, and storage.

The integration of engine redelivery services offered by Netherlands-based RJC will bolster SGI Aviation’s global position in supporting customers and projects with the broad range of industry-leading services. SGI Aviation’s Engine Team has extensive global experience in performing engine redelivery checks, while RJC offers full capabilities to service engines during end-of-lease checks or fixing on-wing problems.

Together, the companies will provide a one-stop-shop for engine lessors, offering documentation review conducted by SGI Aviation, as well as maintenance and storage performed by RJC. Customers will enjoy the benefit of SGI Aviation’s multi-year experience in managing redelivery checks for leading engine lessors and RJC’s top-notch quality in maintenance provisioning.

While commenting the cooperation agreement, SGI Group CEO Paolo Lironi indicated that “this is a major milestone for SGI Aviation’s strategy of providing a more extensive list of services. SGI Aviation will be able to offer a one-stop-shop to existing engine lessor customers. This is really needed in the engine leasing industry. Last but not least, our customers also can benefit from SGI Aviation’s CAMO services.”

RJC is an EASA- and FAA- approved Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul company, providing the highest standards of safety and efficiency. Over the course of more than two decades, the company staff have accumulated remarkable expertise while working for commercial European airlines. It has extensive engineering, planning, and operations know-how. RJC can provide a broad range of services and solutions, tailored to customers’ specific needs.

Michiel van der Eijk, RJC’s Managing Director, concluded: “We are excited to team up with SGI Aviation in offering a one-stop-shop solution for engine lease return checks. We believe this provides a service filling a void in the engine leasing industry.”

Regional Jet Center is located at Schiphol Airport, the Netherlands and can be contacted on +31 6 53 66 30 22 or info@rjc.nl.

ABOUT SGI AVIATION SERVICES

Founded in 2008, SGI Aviation Services (“SGI Aviation”) is a worldwide leader in Aviation Technical Services and Asset Management. With its worldwide presence, the company offers a wide range of products and services designed to sharing its unique knowledge and independent position for its customers. www.sgiaviation.com


© Business Wire 2019
