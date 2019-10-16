SGI Global Awarded Prime Contract for U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Alabama

SGI Global, LLC (SGI) was awarded a prime contract to support the Criminal Division of the Office of the United States Attorney’s Office (USAO) in the Middle District of Alabama. SGI will provide Paralegal support services, to include legal research, written legal briefs, responses, motions and other pleadings in State or Federal criminal proceedings to support the USAO Middle District of Alabama in their cases and to support their greater mission to enforce the federal laws, and maintain law and order across the State of Alabama.

SGI provides a range of services that combat transnational criminal, drug trafficking and insurgent organizations in asymmetric environments around the world. Our law enforcement-centric investigative and legal support services make SGI a trusted high-value partner to US Government agencies, partner nations and the commercial sector worldwide. SGI offers its clients streamlined procurement access to professional services through its GSA Schedule 84, Law Enforcement Training contract vehicle, GS-07F-073DA. For more information please visit us on the web at: www.sgiglobal-llc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191016005698/en/