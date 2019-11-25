Log in
SGI Global Awarded Prime Contract to Provide Medical Consultation Services for the Executive Office for United States Attorneys

11/25/2019 | 03:46pm EST

SGI Global, LLC (SGI) was awarded a prime contract to provide medical consultation services for the Executive Office for United States Attorneys. SGI was selected to provide Legal Nurse Consultant services by Registered Nurses to the 94 United States Attorneys' Offices (USAOs), seeking subject matter expertise support for affirmative healthcare fraud investigations and other related legal cases.

To safeguard the public, USAOs conduct investigations of medical providers to determine whether they comply with the guidelines for Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or other federally funded healthcare programs. SGI Legal Nurse Consultant (LNCs) Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) possess the necessary expertise to perform these tasks to assist USAOs in investigating these cases.

SGI provides a range of services that combat transnational criminal, illicit trafficking and insurgent organizations in asymmetric environments around the world. Our law enforcement and intelligence centric services make SGI a trusted high-value partner to US Government agencies, partner nations and the commercial sector worldwide. SGI offers its clients streamlined procurement access to professional services through its GSA Schedule 84, Law Enforcement and Security Professional Services contract vehicle, GS-07F-073DA. For more information, please visit us on the web at: www.sgiglobal-llc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
