Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SGL Carbon SE: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Wiesbaden on 22.04.2020 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 10:10am EDT

DGAP-News: SGL Carbon SE / Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting
SGL Carbon SE: Announcement of the Convening of the General Meeting in Wiesbaden on 22.04.2020 according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12.03.2020 / 15:06
Announcement according to article 121 AktG (German Stock Companies Act), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SGL Carbon SE announces the convening of the General Meeting. Please find
the full text of the announcement here:

English: http://dgap.hv.eqs.com/200312013889/en/HV TO 2020 engl..pdf

12.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SGL Carbon SE
Söhnleinstr. 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
E-mail: HV2020@sglcarbon.com
Internet: http://www.sglcarbon.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

995937  12.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=995937&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:28aACCESS BANK : launches new account for micro businesses
AQ
10:28aALR TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
10:28aCORRECTION : Press release: wpt industrial reit march 11, 2020
AQ
10:28aLONESTAR RESOURCES US : Announces Bolstered Hedge Positions
BU
10:27aFORAN MINING : Announces Positive Pre-Feasibility Study Results for McIlvenna Bay
AQ
10:26aNIC : Missoula County Clerk and Treasurer Earns Award
BU
10:25aCITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-K)
AQ
10:20aHOCHTIEF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of a capital market information
EQ
10:20aAs COVID-19 Disrupts Routines, Grokker Offers Individuals Unlimited Free Access to Wellbeing Videos and Programs
GL
10:19aXEBEC ADSORPTION : IIROC Trading Resumption - XBC
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LEGAL & GENERAL : Insurers face double whammy from coronavirus crisis
2NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. : NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : Lost Money in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Lt..
3ARCELORMITTAL : Europe's proposed carbon border adjustment could hold the key to breakthrough on CO2 emissions..
4FINABLR PLC : FINABLR : Payments group Finablr slides 56% on news of financial investigation
5BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : BANCO SANTANDER S A : Deutsche Bank opts not to redeem $1.25 billion of debt next mont..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group