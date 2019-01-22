Log in
SGS 2018 Full Year Results

01/22/2019 | 01:01am EST

January 22, 2019

2018 marked a new milestone in the SGS Group history as it surpassed CHF 1 billion in adjusted operating income.

The Group delivered solid organic growth, higher adjusted operating income margin, robust cash flow and a higher ROIC, with the majority of SGS businesses performing in line with Group expectations. These results underline the Group’s objectives to deliver higher revenue, higher profitability and best in class returns on invested capital sustainably. Thus creating long-term value for its customers, shareholders and for society.

The Group reported revenue of CHF 6.7 billion with total revenue growth of 6.0% (constant currency basis) for the year. Of this total, a solid organic growth of 5.3% (constant currency basis) was achieved, the highest since 2012. On a historical reported basis, revenue increased by 5.6%.

Download the full report (PDF) >
Join the webcast at 14:00 CET >
Learn more >

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Toby Reeks
Investor Relations
t: +41 79 641 83 02

Media: Daniel Rufenacht
Corporate Communications and Sustainability
t: +41 78 656 94 59

www.sgs.com

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 97,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.

Attachment

new_sgs_logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
