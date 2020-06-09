Log in
SGS Extends Network Connectivity Agreement with Managed SD-WAN from Global Cloud Xchange

06/09/2020 | 03:35am EDT

Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS) continues its “Cloud-First” strategy with next-generation managed Software-Defined WAN (SD-WAN) providing control and visibility of traffic flows into leading public Cloud platforms globally.

Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), a leading provider of global managed next-generation networks, has renewed a multi-year agreement with SGS for its CLOUD X WAN managed network and CLOUD X Fusion direct Cloud connectivity services. The continued partnership with GCX, which began in 2004, will see the SGS global network transform from a traditional router-based network to a Software-Defined WAN over the next three years.

With more than 1,000 remote sites in 140 countries on every continent and critical applications in Cloud platforms all around the world, the SGS network is both complex and vast. And as SGS continues to transform through its “Cloud-First” strategy, there is an increased emphasis on the criticality of the network and the performance of the applications which rely on it.

“As we carry out our ‘Cloud-First’ strategy, we are increasingly dependent on Cloud platforms around the world, which we access via the public Internet or by GCX’s CLOUD X Fusion. We must ensure a reliable and predictable user-experience with local internet breakouts at remote site level to our “trusted” internet destinations,” said Christoph Heidler, CIO, SGS. “And thanks to the detailed design and planning work carried out by their technical and delivery teams, GCX will ensure uninterrupted service and SGS business continuity throughout the migration phase with the seamless integration of Hybrid WAN and SD-WAN to one GCX-managed solution.”

“We are thrilled to continue as SGS’s valued and trusted partner, underpinning their transformation through our CLOUD X WAN managed SD-WAN solution, “confirmed Stefano Mazzitelli, President of Europe and USA at GCX. “Over the 16 years that GCX has supported SGS, we have gained a comprehensive understanding of the SGS business globally, and we are excited to continue facilitating their journey towards an exciting Cloud-centric future,” added Andre Schadt, Managing Director, DACH region for GCX.

With coverage in 100+ countries, application control, and performance management across the SGS network are critical. The new GCX-managed SD-WAN will use SD-WAN hubs positioned at strategic points within the GCX core network to enable users at more than 1,000 remote sites to seamlessly access global applications while maintaining the regional segmentation and control. Further services included in the solution comprise managed Hybrid underlay, Cloud-based security gateways, GCX’s CLOUD X Fusion direct Cloud connectivity, and GCX professional services for project management and migration.

GCX will transform the SGS network to the new platform over a multi-year period through an expert project team with many years of experience in delivering complex hybrid networks, coupled with profound knowledge of the SGS network and technical environment. Specialist GCX teams will provide support during rollout and delivery phases, while GCX’s network assurance team will provide ongoing network management of all aspects of the SD-WAN (fault management, appliance, and software maintenance, SLA management).

ABOUT GLOBAL CLOUD XCHANGE

Global Cloud Xchange (GCX) offers network services that power digital transformation for enterprises, new media providers, and telecoms carriers. We cover all aspects of cloud-centric connectivity from managed SD-WAN and hybrid networks, to direct Cloud connections and 100 Gbps+ waves. With a pedigree going back 30+ years, GCX are experts in providing connectivity throughout the Emerging Markets Corridor into Asia via the vast GCX subsea network (the world’s largest private submarine cable network), with extensions available into more than 200 countries worldwide. www.globalcloudxchange.com

ABOUT SGS

SGS is the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing, and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 94,000 employees, we operate a network of more than 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.


© Business Wire 2020
