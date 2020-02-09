SGX Singapore Exchange : BBL - Can new technologies accelerate learning and improve skills? A call for evidence (SIEF)

Can new technologies accelerate learning and improve skills? A call for evidence (SIEF)

Tuesday, February 11, 2020: 10:00 - 11:30am

room MC 3 - 500, THe World Bank, 1818 H St, NW, Washington, DC

presenters:

Alaka Holla, SIEF Program Manager, The World Bank

Cristobal Cobo, Sr. Education Specialist, The World Bank

In March, The Strategic Impact Evaluation Fund (SIEF) will launch a new call for proposals focused on evaluations of technology-enabled interventions that aim to improve learning and skills of children and adults. As in the past, SIEF-supported evaluations will need to generate experimental or quasi-experimental evidence; teams will need to collect micro-data on impacts, implementation fidelity, and costs; and SIEF funds can only cover costs related to evaluation, not costs incurred for project preparation, implementation, or supervision. SIEF will play a role in matching operational teams with impact evaluation researchers to help embed evaluations into projects. In this BBL, operational TTLs and researchers can learn more about the call for proposals and how they can participate.