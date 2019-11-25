Log in
SGX Singapore Exchange : Greetings to participants in the 7th meeting of the United Russia-Communist Party of China dialogue mechanism

11/25/2019 | 06:18am EST

The message reads, in part:

'Russian-Chinese relations have reached an unprecedentedly high level of late. Mutually beneficial cooperation is gathering momentum in many spheres, and we see the positive results of our coordination in addressing current topics on the global and regional agenda.

Contacts between our leading parties have a major role to play in the development of our bilateral ties. The United Russia party and the Communist Party of China have developed constructive interaction and also exchange experience in the fields of party development, personnel training, in international and social affairs.

This year, the inter-party dialogue focuses on a crucial matter - combating foreign interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states. We believe that this practice runs contrary to the fundamental norms and principles of international law and poses risks to security, stability and sustainable development.

I have no doubt that you will hold interesting and meaningful discussions, which will help further strengthen comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China.'

Disclaimer

The President of Russia published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 11:17:03 UTC
