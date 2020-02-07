SGX Singapore Exchange : Lords discusses net zero carbon emissions target

07 February 2020

Members of the House of Lords debated the UK Fires report 'Absolute Zero', which details efforts to address climate change and net zero carbon emissions, on Thursday 6 February. Speakers included the CEO of the Energy Managers Association and a development board member of ClientEarth.

This was a general debate. They normally take place on a Thursday in the chamber. During debates, members are able to put their experience to good use, discussing current issues and drawing the government's attention to concerns.

The debate was proposed by Lord Browne of Ladyton (Labour), consultant to the Nuclear Threat Initiative.

Members taking part included:

Lord Duncan of Springbank (Conservative), Parliamentary Under Secretary in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, responded on behalf of the government.

Image: PA/David Jones