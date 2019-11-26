SGX Singapore Exchange : OECD to publish results of latest PISA survey on 3 December 2019

26/11/2019 - Since 2000, the OECD has been evaluating the knowledge and skills of the world's 15-year-olds through its Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) survey. Around 600,000 students in 79 countries and economies completed the test in 2018, representing about 32 million 15-year-olds. Several countries took part for the first time: Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brunei Darussalam, Morocco, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia and Ukraine.

PISA 2018 covered reading, science and mathematics - with the main focus on reading. PISA results reveal what is possible in education by showing what students in the highest-performing and most rapidly improving education systems can do.

PISA will be published at 09.00 a.m. Paris time/CET (08.00 a.m. GMT) on Tuesday 3 December 2019.

OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurría will launch the report at an event at OECD headquarters, at 09.00 a.m. local time on Tuesday 3 December - full details below.

On Monday 2 December, news briefings will be held under embargo in (all local times):

Guadalajara: at 13:00 p.m. the OECD Mexico Center with the Universidad de Guadalajara will host an embargoed briefing for Mexican and Latin American media with Gabriela Ramos, OECD Chief of Staff, Mr. Esteban Moctezuma, Secretary of Education of Mexico, and Mr. Ricardo Villanueva Lomelí, Dean of Universidad de Guadalajara. The event will be accessible via WebEx. For details, contact Carolina.Ziehl@oecd.org.

London: at 10:00 a.m. webinar with Andreas Schleicher, OECD Director for Education and Skills. To register, contact spencer.wilson@oecd.org.

Washington: at 11:30 a.m. EST the OECD Washington Center will host an embargoed briefing for U.S. media with Andreas Schleicher. For details please email miguel.gorman@oecd.org.

Tokyo: at 17:30 a.m. the OECD Tokyo Center will host an embargoed briefing with Andreas Schleicher, OECD Director for Education and Skills. To register, contact yumiko.yokokawa@oecd.org.

Tuesday 3 December

The global launch will take place from 09.00 a.m. with Secretary-General Angel Gurría and Andreas Schleicher, OECD Director for Education and Skills, at OECD headquarters. To register, contact spencer.wilson@oecd.org. The launch will be followed by a two-day conference on the future of education. Full details, including the agenda, at http://www.oecd.org/site/forum-world-education/. This event will be webcast.

Berlin: with Ludger Schuknecht, OECD Deputy Secretary-General, Anja Karliczek, Federal Minister for Education and Research, Alexander Lorz, President of the Standing Conference of Education Ministers and Kristina Reiss, national project manager for PISA. At the Bundespressekonferenz at 9.00 a.m. local time. To register, contact: berlin@pressekonferenz.de.

Lisbon: with Portugal's Minister for Education Tiago Brandão Rodrigues, Secretary of State of Education João Costa and OECD Analyst Francesco Avvisati, at 9.00 a.m. local time at Centro Cultural de Macau, Lisbon. For more information, contact iave-direcao@iave.pt.

Brazil: webinar with OECD education expert Camila de Moraes at 10.00 local time/Brasilia. To register, contact editorpublico@jeduca.org.br.

To obtain an embargo copy of the report and country notes, journalists should contact embargo@oecd.org. Embargoed copies of the reports, together with country notes, will be issued 24 hours before the launch, in the morning Paris-time of 2 December.

For more information about PISA 2018, journalists should contact spencer.wilson@oecd.org or louise.fietz@oecd.org.

For more details of the new reading test in PISA, see PISA in Focus #101 and examples of questions at http://www.oecd.org/pisa/test/.

