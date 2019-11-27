SGX Singapore Exchange : Reopening of five-year Federal notes (Bundesobligationen – “Bobls”) – Auction result

Press release
Frankfurt am Main 27 November 2019 Page 1 of 1
Reopening of five-year Federal notes (Bundesobligationen - "Bobls") - Auction result -
The result of the auction of 27 November 2019 for the
0 % five-yearFederal notes series 180 of 2019 (2024) due on 18 October 2024
ISIN DE0001141802
|
was as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bids
|
|
|
€
|
4,732.00
|
mn
|
Competitive bids
|
€
|
1,040.00 mn
|
|
|
Non-competitive bids
|
€
|
3,692.00 mn
|
|
|
Allotment
|
|
|
€
|
2,425.20
|
mn
|
- Lowest accepted price
|
|
102.98 %
|
|
|
- Weighted average price
|
|
102.98 %
|
|
|
- Average yield
|
|
-0.60
|
%
|
|
|
- Allotment
|
|
|
|
|
|
- for bids at the lowest accepted price
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
|
- for non-competitive bids
|
|
60
|
%
|
|
|
Cover ratio
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
Retention quote
|
|
|
€
|
574.80
|
mn
|
(Own account of the Federal Government) 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase
|
|
|
€
|
3,000.00
|
mn
|
Previous issue volume
|
|
|
€
|
17,000.00
|
mn
|
Issue volume series 180
|
|
|
€
|
20,000.00
|
mn
1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market
Deutsche Bundesbank, Communications Department
Wilhelm-Epstein-Strasse 14, 60431 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Tel: +49 (0)69 9566 3511 or 3512, Fax: +49 (0)69 9566 3077 presse@bundesbank.de, www.bundesbank.de
Reproduction permitted only if source is stated.
Disclaimer
Deutsche Bundesbank published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 12:17:08 UTC