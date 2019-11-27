SGX Singapore Exchange : Reopening of five-year Federal notes (Bundesobligationen – “Bobls”) – Auction result

Press release

Reopening of five-year Federal notes (Bundesobligationen - "Bobls") - Auction result -

The result of the auction of 27 November 2019 for the

0 % five-yearFederal notes series 180 of 2019 (2024) due on 18 October 2024

ISIN DE0001141802

was as follows: Bids € 4,732.00 mn Competitive bids € 1,040.00 mn Non-competitive bids € 3,692.00 mn Allotment € 2,425.20 mn - Lowest accepted price 102.98 % - Weighted average price 102.98 % - Average yield -0.60 % - Allotment - for bids at the lowest accepted price 100 % - for non-competitive bids 60 % Cover ratio 2.0 Retention quote € 574.80 mn (Own account of the Federal Government) 1) Increase € 3,000.00 mn Previous issue volume € 17,000.00 mn Issue volume series 180 € 20,000.00 mn

1) Placing by the German Finance Agency in the secondary market

