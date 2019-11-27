SGX Singapore Exchange : Research and Development Activities Survey

Gross domestic expenditure on R&D reached to 38 billion 534 million TL

Gross domestic expenditure on research and development increased 8 billion 678 million in Turkey and reached to 38 billion 534 million TL in 2018.



Gross domestic expenditure on R&D, 2018

Share of R&D expenditure in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was 1.03%



While gross domestic expenditure on research and development (GERD) in GDP was 0.96% in 2017, it was 1.03% in 2018.

Gross domestic expenditure on R&D as a percentage of GDP, 2009-2018

The most R&D expenditure was in financial and non-financial corporations



Share of financial and non-financial corporation's R&D expenditures in total R&D expenditure increased by 60.4%. This sector was followed by higher education by 30.3% and general government included private non-profit by 9.2% respectively. Gross domestic expenditure on R&D Gross domestic expenditure on R&D

by sectors, 2018 by type of cost, 2018

Financial and non-financial corporations was the first financier

R&D expenditure was financed by financial and non-financial corporations by 53.6% in 2018. This financier was followed by general government by 32.3%, higher education by 12.1%, foreign funds by 2% and other national sources by 0.03% respectively.



172 thousand 119 R&D personnel was employed in terms of full time equivalent

Total number of full time equivalent (TZE) R&D personnel was 172 thousand 119 in 2018. Annual increase in FTE R&D personnel was 12.1% compared to the previous year. Regarding FTE R&D personnel distribution by sectors, 60.6% was employed in financial and non-financial corporations, 32.7% was employed in higher education and 6.6% was employed in general government included private non-profit as well in 2018.



The ratio of female R&D personnel was 31.6% in terms of full time equivalent

Total number of FTE female R&D personnel was 54 thousand 308 in 2018 which constitutes 31.6% of total R&D personnel. When the sectors are considered, the ratio of female R&D personnel in financial and non-financial corporations was 25.6%. This was followed by general government by 28.2% and higher education by 43.3%.



The highest R&D expenditure was in TR51 (Ankara) Region