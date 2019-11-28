SGX Singapore Exchange : The decisions adopted by the ASF Council - 27.11.2019

Bucharest, November 27th, 2019 - At today's meeting, the Board of the Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) approved several measures regarding the oepration of the supervised non-banking financial markets - insurance, capital market and private pensions, among which:

A) Regulation

Regulation on the establishment of measures to prevent and combat money laundering and terrorist financing through the financial sectors supervised by the Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (the regulation shall be transmitted, for publication, to the Official Gazette of Romania);

Draft of the Norm for the modification of the Norm of the Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority no. 19/2018 regarding the distribution of insurance (the draft shall be published on www.asfromania.ro, for a 10-day public consultation period);

Draft of the Norm for the modification of normative acts in the field of accounting regulations applicable to entities authorised, regulated and supervised by the Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority in the Financial Instruments and Investments Sector (the draft shall be published on www.asfromania.ro, for a 10-day public consultation period);

Draft of the Norm for the application of the ESMA Guide related to the risk factors based on the Regulation related to the prospectus (the draft shall be published on www.asfromania.ro, for a 10-day public consultation period).

B) Authorisation

Modification of the Statute of the Insured Persons' Guarantee Fund (headquarters change);

Amendment of the Incorporation Deed of Gothaer Asigurări Reasigurări S.A. as a result of the increase of the share capital by the amount of 1,947,500 lei, from the value of 82,841,730 lei to the value of 84,789,230 lei;

Modification of the Incorporation Deed of the company Certasig - Societate de Asigurare şi Reasigurare S.A. as a result of the reduction of the share capital by the amount of 25,788,761.60 lei, from the value of 43,288,761.60 lei to the value of 17,500,000 lei;

Prospectus prepared for the admission to trading on the regulated market administered by BVB (Bucharest Stock Exchange) of the bonds issued by Autonom Services S.A. Piatra Neamț and the issuance of the Certificate of Registration of the bonds issued;

Issuance of the Certificate of Registration of the bonds issued by the company Implant Expert Dso S.A. Bucharest for admission to trading on the Multilateral Trading System administered by BVB (Bucharest Stock Exchange).

*********

About ASF

ASF is the national authority set up in 2013 through OUG 93/2012 approved by Law 113/2013, for the regulation and supervision of insurance markets, private pensions and the capital market. ASF contributes to strengthening the integrated operating framework of the three sectors, which amounts over 10 million participants. More information can be found at www.asfromania.ro.