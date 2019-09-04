SH : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

Log in
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

09/04/2019 | 08:02pm EDT

SH GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1637)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of SH Group (Holdings) Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Yu Cheung Choy (Chairman of the Board)

Mr. Lau Man Ching (Chief Executive Officer)

Non-executive Director:

Mr. Yu Ho Chi

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Lam Yim Nam

Mr. Lee Wing Kee

There are three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves:

Board Committees

Audit

Nomination

Remuneration

Directors

Committee

Committee

Committee

Mr. Yu Ho Chi

M

-

-

Mr. Lam Yim Nam

M

M

C

Mr. Lee Wing Kee

M

C

M

Notes:

  1. Chairman of the relevant Board committees
    M Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 4 September 2019

Disclaimer

SH Group (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 00:01:04 UTC
