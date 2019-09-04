SH : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

SH GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1637)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of SH Group (Holdings) Limited are set out below:
Executive Directors:
Mr. Yu Cheung Choy (Chairman of the Board)
Mr. Lau Man Ching (Chief Executive Officer)
Non-executive Director:
Mr. Yu Ho Chi
Independent Non-executive Directors:
Mr. Lam Yim Nam
Mr. Lee Wing Kee
There are three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves:
|
Board Committees
|
Audit
|
Nomination
|
Remuneration
|
Directors
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Mr. Yu Ho Chi
|
M
|
-
|
-
|
Mr. Lam Yim Nam
|
M
|
M
|
C
|
Mr. Lee Wing Kee
|
M
|
C
|
M
Notes:
-
Chairman of the relevant Board committees
M Member of the relevant Board committees
Hong Kong, 4 September 2019
