SH : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

SH GROUP (HOLDINGS) LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1637)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of SH Group (Holdings) Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Yu Cheung Choy (Chairman of the Board)

Mr. Lau Man Ching (Chief Executive Officer)

Non-executive Director:

Mr. Yu Ho Chi

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Lam Yim Nam

Mr. Lee Wing Kee

There are three Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves:

Board Committees Audit Nomination Remuneration Directors Committee Committee Committee Mr. Yu Ho Chi M - - Mr. Lam Yim Nam M M C Mr. Lee Wing Kee M C M

Notes:

Chairman of the relevant Board committees

M Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 4 September 2019