Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 03:31pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (“Yangtze River” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: YRIV) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between February 2, 2016 and December 5, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 04, 2019.           

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Yangtze River’s supposed lease of the Company’s primary asset, the Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, was a complete fabrication. Yangtze River’s only operating subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., faced multiple judgments against it in China and was declared insolvent. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Yangtze River, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

Schall Firm Logo 2.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:21pULTIMATE SOFTWARE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:21pCLOROX : DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:21pCAVCO INDUSTRIES INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:21pRUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:21pALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:21pOPKO Health, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
GL
04:21pACCENTURE PLC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:21pW. R. BERKLEY CORPORATION : Names Arthur G. Davis President of Vela Insurance Services
BU
04:21pUNITED TECHNOLOGIES : UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
04:21pRAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS : Schedules Fourth Quarter Earnings Release
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Goldman Sachs invests in HSBC-backed fintech app Bud
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : says no evidence of criminal misconduct found after FT reports
3U.S. dollar, yields rise; oil backs off two-month highs
4SOMPO HOLDINGS INC : Japan insurers to target China M&A in new phase after $50 billion overseas push
5JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC : JANUS HENDERSON : Bill Gross, once Wall Street's 'Bond King,' retires after rocky ..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.