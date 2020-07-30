Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Velocity Financial, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 01:55pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Velocity Financial, Inc. (“Velocity” or “the Company”) (NYSE: VEL) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted in January 2020 (the “IPO”), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 28, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Velocity’s non-performing loans sharply increased in size from the values presented as part of its IPO materials. The Company failed to share information with investors about the potential impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on its business, despite the fact that international spread had been confirmed at the time of the IPO. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Velocity, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:17pESSA BANCORP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:17pGACW INCORPORATED : Expands Distribution Network Into Massive Australia Market
BU
02:16pBANCO SANTANDER S A : U.S. solar power plant backed by over $700 mln in govt loans goes bust -filing
RE
02:16pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Pirlo named coach of Juventus' under-23 team
AQ
02:16pATOS : Amendment to the 2019 Universal Registration Document (including the 2020 half-year financial report)
PU
02:16pCOVID-19 IMPACTS : Hearing Aid Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6% through 2020-2024 | Growth in Use of Binaural Hearing Aids to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
02:14pCapital Impetus Group Invests In Vrai Seltzers
PR
02:12pCMS ENERGY : Purchases 51% Ownership in Aviator Wind Farmin Texas; Project Will Produce Clean Energy Committed to Facebook, McDonald's
PR
02:11pKraft Heinz takes $3 billion writedown, signals weaker second-half earnings growth
RE
02:11pUCB : Acquisitions and disposals of own shares
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev 2Q Hit By Impairment Charge Against African Business
2APPLE INC. : U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals to boost profits
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Cuts Dividend Proposal as Coronavirus Hits Results -- Update
4WEBUILD S.P.A. : COMMENTS FROM WEBUILD CEO PIETRO SALINI: "Astaldi merger essential to grow and seize the best..
5DANONE : Danone hit by lockdown squeeze on bottled water sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group