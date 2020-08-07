Log in
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Airbus SE and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/07/2020 | 01:23pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Airbus SE (“Airbus” or “the Company”) (OTC: EADSY, EADSF) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 24, 2016 and July 30, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 5, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Airbus failed to maintain appropriate protocols to ensure compliance with anti-corruption laws. The Company engaged in bribery, corruption, and fraud schemes to enhance its business in defense deals and other areas. The Company’s earnings were derived in part from these illegal schemes, and therefore were unsustainable. These schemes were likely to cost the Company billions in settlements and fines and lead to ongoing governmental oversight. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Airbus, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
