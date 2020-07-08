Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Wirecard AG and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 09:21am EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Wirecard AG (“Wirecard” or “the Company”) (OTC: WCAGY, WRCDF) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between August 17, 2015 and June 24, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 8, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Wirecard overstated its cash balances, claiming without basis to hold €1.9 billion. The Company also inflated its financial results including revenues and EBITDA. The Company failed to maintain appropriate risk management. The Company’s auditor failed to detect these false statements and failed to perform its auditors in accordance with accepted auditing principles. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Wirecard, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:40aGUNGNIR RESOURCES INC. : Gungnir Samples 4.64% Nickel Over 0.65 metres at Lappvattnet
EQ
09:39aHISCOX : Business interruption is big unknown for insurers, says Bank of England
RE
09:39aUNILEVER NV : Gets a Sell rating from Morgan Stanley
MD
09:39aLOREAL : Morgan Stanley keeps a Sell rating
MD
09:39aFLAGSTAR BANCORP : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
PR
09:38aBANKIA S A : The rating DBRS Ratings GmbH affirms Bankia's issuer rating.
PU
09:38aMITIE : comments on apprenticeship announcement in Summer Statement 2020
PU
09:38aFIRST CHOICE BANCORP : Current report filing
PU
09:38aTONGA : Technical Assistance Report-Climate Change Policy Assessment »
PU
09:38aDIANA SHIPPING : Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Selina with ST Shipping
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : JP Morgan is Neutral
2Nokia shares fall on concerns over potential loss of Verizon business
3MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Boohoo reviews British supply chain after factory report fallout
4MAN SE : MAN Truck & Bus Names Andreas Tostmann as Executive Board Chairman
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : Credit Suisse aims for 100% of securities venture in China growth plan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group