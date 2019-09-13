Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Deadline: September 30, 2019

09/13/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (“Aclaris” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACRS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Aclaris securities between May 8, 2018, and June 20, 2019, both dates inclusive. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/acrs.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s advertising materials minimized the risks and overstated the efficacy of ESKATA to generate sales; (2) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to face regulatory scrutiny; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On June 20, 2019, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) stated that an advertisement for ESKATA “makes false or misleading claims” regarding the product’s risk and efficacy. Specifically, “a direct-to-consumer video of an interview featuring a paid Aclaris spokesperson” was “especially concerning . . . because it fails to include information regarding the serious risks associated with ESKATA, which bears warnings and precautions related to the risks of serious eye disorders . . . in the case of exposure to the eye and severe skin reactions including scarring.”

Following this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.57 per share, or over 11%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $4.54 per share on June 21, 2019, on unusually heavy trading volume.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/acrs or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Aclaris you have until September 30, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
