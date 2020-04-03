SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS AAN, FLR, INO, MGPI INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

NEW ORLEANS, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:



Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN)

Class Period: 3/2/2018 - 2/19/2020

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 28, 2020

SECURITIES FRAUD

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-aan/

Fluor Corporation (FLR)

Class Period: 11/2/2017 - 2/14/2020

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 28, 2020

SECURITIES FRAUD

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-flr/

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI)

Class Period: 2/27/2019 - 2/25/2020

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 28, 2020

SECURITIES FRAUD

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-mgpi/

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

Class Period: 2/14/2020 - 3/9/2020

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: May 11, 2020

SECURITIES FRAUD

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ino/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com .

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163