Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS ASNA, PYX, RBGLY, TUSK INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (ASNA)
Class Period: 9/16/2015 - 6/8/2017
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: August 6, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-asna/

Pyxus International, Inc. (PYX)
Class Period: 6/7/2018 - 11/8/2018
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: August 6, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-pyx/  

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK)
Class Period: 10/19/2017 - 6/5/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: August 6, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-tusk/    

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGLY)
Class Period: 7/28/2014 - 4/9/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: September 13, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/otc-rbgly/ 

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07/26INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Surface Oncology, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
07/26Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Mallinckrodt plc and Certain Officers – MNK
GL
07/26ONO PHARMACEUTICAL : Drug firm to seek talks with Nobel laureate Honjo with new proposal
AQ
07/26L BRANDS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against L Brands, Inc. - LB
PR
07/26METRO BANK 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess Of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Metro Bank PLC - MBNKF
BU
07/26HEWLETT PACKARD INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company - HPE
PR
07/26HONEYWELL INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL :   Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Honeywell International Inc. - HON
BU
07/26SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS ASNA, PYX, RBGLY, TUSK INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
07/26SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS BUD, EROS, OMCL, TEVA INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
07/26IFAST : achieved record AUA of S$9.04 billion as at 30 June 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : London Stock Exchange says it is in talks to buy Refinitiv for $27 billion
2KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC : Kalytera Will Not Proceed with Vote on Potential Share Consolidation
3INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : 10th Gen Intel Core
4HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : HONEYWELL INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL:  Kahn Swick ..
5Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important Deadline Reminder for Box, Inc. Investors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group