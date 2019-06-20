Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS ASNA, PYX, TUSK INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 12:51am EDT

NEW ORLEANS, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (ASNA)
Class Period: 9/16/2015 - 6/8/2017
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: August 6, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-asna/

Pyxus International, Inc. (PYX)
Class Period: 6/7/2018 - 11/8/2018
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: August 6, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-pyx/  

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK)
Class Period: 10/19/2017 - 6/5/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: August 6, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-tusk/    

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:33aBANK WINDHOEK : African banks to fund construction of world's biggest marine diamond mining vessel
AQ
01:32aAFCON 2019 : Femi Kuti, others to perform during opening ceremony
AQ
01:32aANOTO : Henrik Hammarskiöld is proposed as new board member of Anoto
AQ
01:32aAFCON : 1980 AFCON winner ill, seeks help
AQ
01:32aSILMÄASEMA OYJ : Managers' Transactions - Martti Kiuru
AQ
01:31aCIMCO MARINE : Next generation prototypes of OXE Diesel 300
AQ
01:31aHEMFOSA FASTIGHETER : acquires property in Espoo, Finland, at a value of approximately MSEK 245
AQ
01:31aKUNGSLEDEN : has been upgraded to Investment Grade (Baa3) with a stable outlook by Moody's
AQ
01:31aSKANSKA : sells multi-family development in Washington, D.C., USA, for approximately USD 141 M, about SEK 1.3 billion
AQ
01:29aGLOBAL PAYMENT TECHNOLOGIES : Libra Set to Offer Global Digital Financial Services to 1.7bn Unbanked
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus seals deals with big buyers, following Boeing's MAX sale
3HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : China's premier tells foreign CEOs China will commit to reform, opening up
4DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC : Dell, HP, Microsoft, Intel oppose proposed tariffs on laptops, tablets
5CANOPY GROWTH CORP : CANOPY GROWTH : Rivers to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About