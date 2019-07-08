Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS ASNA, PYX, TUSK INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:

Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (ASNA)
Class Period: 9/16/2015 - 6/8/2017
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: August 6, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-asna/

Pyxus International, Inc. (PYX)
Class Period: 6/7/2018 - 11/8/2018
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: August 6, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-pyx/

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK)
Class Period: 10/19/2017 - 6/5/2019
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: August 6, 2019
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-tusk/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

About
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:31aWÄRTSILÄ : Wärtsilä achieves new marine benchmark with hybrid solution for bulk carriers
AQ
12:31aKHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : CEO Alvaro Torres to Present at 2019 Canaccord Genuity U.S. Annual Growth Conference
AQ
12:28aMost trade in tight range ahead of Fed chief's testimony
RE
12:28aCAPGEMINI : World Wealth Report 2019
PU
12:23aCHINA SINGYES SOLAR TECHNOLOGS HLDGS : Announcements and Notices - Appointment of Independent Financial Adviser
PU
12:23aTOBU RAILWAY : Recommended spots for sampling the traditional culture of working people in Tokyo (PDF)
PU
12:20aHello Pal Livestreaming Service Launched Worldwide
NE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:16aEQUINOR : preparing to start drilling at Azerbaijani field
AQ
12:16aGREENFIELDS PETROLEUM : extends senior secured debt payments
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : careers end in an envelope, a hug and a cab ride
2COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank staff react to 18,000 global job cuts
3J SAINSBURY PLC : UK shops suffer slowest growth on record in 12 months to June - BRC
4S&P 500 : And the No. 1 Stock-Fund Manager Is... -- Journal Report
5SK HYNIX INC : Japan pushes back against Seoul's calls to scrap export curbs
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About